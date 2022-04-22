Ontario Gas Prices Are Set To Rise This Weekend & One City Is Getting Hit The Hardest
RIP your wallet.
Fill up your engines before the weekend, drivers! Ontario gas prices are set to rise on Saturday and one spot in the province is getting hit the hardest.
According to Dan McTeague, gas analyst and president of Canadians for Affordable Energy, prices are expected to rise about two cents a litre.
Gas Wizard predicts that spots like Toronto, Brampton, Hamilton, London and Niagara will all be sitting at 180.9 cents per litre.
However, if you live farther north, you will want to get your wallets ready.
Price : #GasPrices to rise 2 cents a litre for #Toronto #GTA #Ottawa #Hamilton #LdnOnt #Kitchener #Barrie #Niagara #Windsor and most of #Ontario and #Quebec (to 180.9 for the GTA) where #Montreal goes to 187.9http://GasWizard.ca— Dan McTeague (@Dan McTeague) 1650630854
While Sudbury's gas prices aren't expected to get any higher overnight, they will still be sitting at an eye-watering 191.9, making them the highest in the province. Yikes.
While Thunder Bay will see prices sit at around 186.9 cents per litre, making them the second-highest prices across Ontario.
If you're looking for the cheapest place to fill up over the weekend, you'll want to head to Cornwall, where you can expect to see prices sitting at 173.9.
While these numbers may seem high, other parts of Canada currently have it worse.
You'll want to avoid driving in British Columbia if you can, as Vancouver is expected to see a two-cent rise on Saturday which will push fuel up to 200.9 cents per litre.
It doesn't get much better in Victoria, with prices at the pump expected to be 198.9.
Yet, if you're heading to the Prairies, you'll feel a bit of relief as fuel prices will sit at 168.9 in Winnipeg and 165.9 in Regina.