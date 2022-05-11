Ontario Gas Prices Set To Drop Again This Week & You Can Fill Up Without Going Broke Here
Anyone still got gas money?
Unless you're a billionaire with a private gas pumper or you routinely wear blindfolds around fuel stations, you've probably noticed that gas prices in Ontario have been pretty high lately.
Luckily prices are set to drop again this week, which means you may be able to save a couple of extra cents per litre at the pumps on Thursday.
Dan McTeague, gas analyst and president of Canadians for Affordable Energy, predicted in a tweet on May 10 that gas prices would fall four cents in the GTA and spots across Ontario this Thursday following the predicted three-cent drop on Wednesday.
Price : after falling 3 cents Wednesday, #GasPrices to FALL 4 cts/l for #Toronto #GTA #Hamilton #LdnOnt #Ottawa #Kitchener #Barrie #Windsor #Niagara and #Montreal\n\nTo 192.9 in the GTA/Ottawa and most of Southern #Ontario (to 200.9 in #Montreal)http://GasWizard.ca— Dan McTeague (@Dan McTeague) 1652219645
According to McTeague, on May 12, gas prices in the GTA, Ottawa "and most of southern Ontario" are set to drop to 192.9 cents per litre.
However, the cheapest spot to fill up on gas tomorrow, according to Gas Wizard, will be in Peterborough, with prices predicted to drop by three cents to 187.9 cents per litre, followed by Cornwall, with prices set to drop by four cents to 188.9 cents per litre.
The most expensive area to fill up in Ontario will be in Sudbury, with prices still pushing over 200 cents at 206.3 cents per litre despite a 2.6-cent drop in price.
However, the worst-hit spot in Canada will be Victoria, where residents will have to shell out a whopping 217.9 cents per litre, followed closely behind by Vancouver, which is set to hit 216.9 cents per litre, despite dropping two cents.
