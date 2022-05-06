NewsTravelEat & DrinkThings To DoReal EstateMoneyPeopleSports🔎 Search

ontario gas prices

Ontario Gas Prices Are Set To Rise Again & It's The Highest The Province Has Seen

Time to start walking.

Toronto Staff Writer
An Esso gas station.

Tomnex | Dreamstime

Well, it looks like Ontario gas prices are determined to ruin every motorist's weekend, again. Forever?

Dan McTeague, gas analyst and president of Canadians for Affordable Energy, tweeted that prices could rise by another cent per litre on Friday, marking the highest the province has ever seen for spots like Toronto, Windsor, London and Ottawa.

The increase will bring totals to a whopping 196.9 cents per litre for most of the province, with even Ontario's most affordable places for gas hitting new and awful heights.

For example, Cornwall, a city that usually sits 10 cents lower than the rest of the province, is set to shoot up by 9 cents on Saturday, bringing its totals to 194.9.

In fact, the only safe space left for pump prices is Peterborough, which remains at 188.9 cents per litre after dodging this round of hikes.

As if that didn't suck hard enough, the spike has also put southern cities in line with Thunder Bay, whose residents usually pay significantly higher gas prices than the Big Smoke.

Although none of the prices compare to Sudbury, a city that currently offers drivers a dismal 206.0 cents per litre at the pumps.

The increase will follow Friday's record-breaking 5-cent leap, which brought prices up to 195.9 cents per litre.

The Ontario governmentannounced new legislation in April that, if passed, would cut the gas tax for six months.

Beginning July 1, 2022, the gas tax would be cut by 5.7 cents per litre, while the fuel tax — which includes diesel — would see a reduction of 5.3 cents per litre.

