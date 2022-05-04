Ontario Gas Prices Are Set To Drop Tomorrow & Here's Where It'll Be The Cheapest
Some slight relief at the pumps.
Ontario drivers are in for some much-needed relief tomorrow, with gas prices finally dropping off the dismal heights they reached earlier this week. Although to be fair, the amount is hardly worth celebrating.
According to Gas Wizard, most of the province will see pump prices drop by a measly 1 cent per litre, bringing totals for cities like Toronto, London and Waterloo back to 189.9 on Thursday.
The dip doesn't offer much relief to motorists but seeing as gas prices rose by 4 cents on Wednesday, with some regions tying an all-time record, it's at the very least a positive change.
So, finding a genuinely cheap place for gas in Ontario right now is comparable to finding a needle in a haystack. However, a few areas sit notably lower than everywhere else.
At the moment, Peterborough is the place to be if you have to fill up your tank, offering up a comparatively respectable 183.9 cents per litre.
Meanwhile, Cornwall isn't trailing too far behind, with the city offering a rate of 185.9.
Of course, you can't have yang without yin, with northern cities offering absolutely abysmal numbers at their pumps.
In fact, Sudbury is offering its drivers a whopping 202.3 cents per litre at its tanks, with Thunder Bay offering a similarly dreadful 196.9
Thankfully, there is a plan in place to cool off the province's inflating gas prices during the start of the summer.
The Ontario government announced new legislation in April that, if passed, would cut the gas tax for six months.
The gas tax would be cut by 5.7 cents per litre and the fuel tax by 5.3 cents per litre beginning July 1, 2022.