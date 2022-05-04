NewsTravelEat & DrinkThings To DoReal EstateMoneyPeopleSports🔎 Search

Sign up for our newsletter and get a curated list of the top trending stories every day.

Editions

Sections

Popular Cities

Get Narcity on the Go

Download on the App StoreGet it on Google Play
ontario gas prices

Ontario Gas Prices Are Set To Drop Tomorrow & Here's Where It'll Be The Cheapest

Some slight relief at the pumps.

Toronto Staff Writer
A Shell gas station in Ontario.

A Shell gas station in Ontario.

Bsenic | Dreamstime

Ontario drivers are in for some much-needed relief tomorrow, with gas prices finally dropping off the dismal heights they reached earlier this week. Although to be fair, the amount is hardly worth celebrating.

According to Gas Wizard, most of the province will see pump prices drop by a measly 1 cent per litre, bringing totals for cities like Toronto, London and Waterloo back to 189.9 on Thursday.

The dip doesn't offer much relief to motorists but seeing as gas prices rose by 4 cents on Wednesday, with some regions tying an all-time record, it's at the very least a positive change.

So, finding a genuinely cheap place for gas in Ontario right now is comparable to finding a needle in a haystack. However, a few areas sit notably lower than everywhere else.

At the moment, Peterborough is the place to be if you have to fill up your tank, offering up a comparatively respectable 183.9 cents per litre.

Meanwhile, Cornwall isn't trailing too far behind, with the city offering a rate of 185.9.

Of course, you can't have yang without yin, with northern cities offering absolutely abysmal numbers at their pumps.

In fact, Sudbury is offering its drivers a whopping 202.3 cents per litre at its tanks, with Thunder Bay offering a similarly dreadful 196.9

Thankfully, there is a plan in place to cool off the province's inflating gas prices during the start of the summer.

The Ontario government announced new legislation in April that, if passed, would cut the gas tax for six months.

The gas tax would be cut by 5.7 cents per litre and the fuel tax by 5.3 cents per litre beginning July 1, 2022.

From Your Site Articles
More from Narcity

Comments 💬

Our comment section is a place to promote self-expression, freedom of speech and positivity. We encourage discussion and debate, but our pages must remain a safe space where everyone feels comfortable and the environment is respectful.

In order to make this possible, we monitor comments to keep spam, hate speech, violence, and vulgarity off our pages. Comments are moderated according to our Community Guidelines.

Please note that Narcity Media does not endorse the opinions expressed in the comment section of an article. Narcity Media has the right to remove comments, ban or suspend any user without notice, or close a story’s comment section at any time.

First and last names will appear with each comment and the use of pseudonyms is prohibited. By commenting, you acknowledge that Narcity Media has the right to use & distribute your content across our properties.

Loading...