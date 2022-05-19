NewsTravelEat & DrinkThings To DoReal EstateMoneyPeopleSports🔎 Search

ontario gas prices

Ontario Gas Prices Set To Drop By 10 Cents Tomorrow & These Spots Will Be The Cheapest

It's about damn time!

Toronto Staff Writer
Petro-Canada gas station.

Petro-Canada gas station.

Rejoice, drivers! Ontario gas prices are finally set to drop down on Friday, and it won't be by a measly 3 cents this time.

Dan McTeague, gas analyst and president of Canadians for Affordable Energy, warns motorists via Twitter to hold off on filling up their tanks on Thursday as gas prices are expected to drop by a whopping 10 cents per litre on Friday.

The desperately needed relief will follow today's 3-cent drop, which McTeague had predicted on Wednesday, and could bring prices down to 196.9 cents per litre for spots like Toronto, Niagara, Windsor, and Ottawa.

The hallelujah moment will put most of the province on an equal playing field. However, a few spots are lucky enough to be offering a few cents less at the pumps.

According to Gas Wizard, the most affordable places for gas will be Cornwall and Peterborough, offering a slightly cheaper 194.9 cents per litre. Not surprising, seeing as both cities have regularly found themselves offering discounted rates.

Following closely behind are Barrie and London, which are offering 195.9 cents per litre at their pumps. Not a huge difference, but every cent counts, right?

On the other side of things, Sudbury remains the most expensive place for gas in the province, offering a dismal 210.9 cents per litre despite dropping by 10 cents.

Of course, even with the 10-cent drop, prices are still way above where any sensible drivers would want them, but thankfully help is on the way.

The Ontario governmentannounced legislation in April that, if pushed through, would cut the gas tax for six months starting July 1, 2022. The gas tax could be cut by 5.7 cents per litre, while the fuel tax — which includes diesel — would see a reduction of 5.3 cents per litre for six months.

