ontario gas prices

Ontario Gas Prices Are Set To Break A Record Tomorrow & You'll Be Scrapping Your Car

The shoelace express is looking real good.

Toronto Staff Writer
Petro-Canada in Toronto.

Petro-Canada in Toronto.

Ontario drivers, fill up your tanks because gas prices are predicted to rise to record-breaking heights on Saturday!

Dan McTeague, gas analyst and president of Canadians for Affordable Energy, told motorists to hit up their local pumps via Twitter on Friday, warning that prices could leap up another 5 cents a litre to 202.9 on Saturday, a record for the province.

People who put off filling up on Thursday will be kicking themselves, either way, as this weekend's hike will follow Friday's 5-cent price leap, meaning things could hop up by a whopping 10 cents in just two days.

According to Gas Wizard, it looks like only two places will be spared from paying over $2 at the pump.

Peterborough, a city that has stayed consistently cheap for gas compared to other large cities, will be the most affordable, averaging 195.9 cents per litre.

Cornwall, another haven for gas prices, will be a close second offering a comparatively respectable 196.9 cents per litre.

Meanwhile, Sudbury, whose residents have been absolutely drained by its gas prices, will continue to offer the highest rates in the province at a whopping 213.9 cents per litre.

On the bright side, Thunder Bay, another typically dismal place for gas pricing, will only be slightly more expensive than spots like Toronto, Kingston, and Ottawa, offering 203.9 cents per litre.

The Ontario governmentannounced new legislation in April that, if passed, would cut the gas tax for six months.

Beginning July 1, 2022, the gas tax would be cut by 5.7 cents per litre, while the fuel tax — which includes diesel — would see a reduction of 5.3 cents per litre for six months.

