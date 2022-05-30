Ontario Gas Prices Are Set To Go Up Today & This Spot Will Be The Absolute Worst
Drivers in this area have it espically rough.
The weather is getting warmer, and Ontario gas prices are slowly but surely becoming a black hole for anything that once resembled your savings account.
According to Gas Wizard, pump prices are set to rise by another 1 cent on Monday, bringing most of the province up to an average of 203.9 cents per litre.
If you've got a dusty ten-speed in your garage, now is the time.
The spike comes on the heels of Saturday's increase of the same amount, which previously brought several cities, including Toronto, Windsor, Ottawa, and Hamilton, to an almost equally awful 198.9 cents per litre.
However, as bad as those prices may seem, one spot in the province actually makes them look favourable by comparison.
Sudbury, Ontario's largest northern city by population, could be offering motorists a whopping 213.4 cents per litre at its pumps on Monday, despite predictions estimating that it'll drop a cent.
The city, officially known as Greater Sudbury, has consistently recorded gas prices around 10 cents higher than the rest of the province.
On the other hand, Cornwall, a city between Toronto and Quebec, has repeatedly offered its residents slightly lower prices, with rates expected to drop to 201.6 cents per litre on Monday.
If you've been struggling to overcome financial stressors in the wake of the rising gas prices, don't worry, there's light at the end of the tunnel.
In April, the government revealed a new plan that, if passed, will cut the gas tax by 5.7 cents per litre and the fuel tax by 5.3 cents per litre for six months starting July 1, 2022.