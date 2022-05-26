Ontario Gas Prices Are Set To Go Up Again Tomorrow & It'll Have You Penny Pinching
You might want to just stay in this weekend.
Ok, so Ontario gas prices are bad today, but they will be worst on Friday, so fill up on Thursday, so your life will be slightly better? Or maybe it's time to invest in an electric car?
According to Gas Wizard, prices are set to rise by 1 cent on Friday, bringing most cities back to an average of 197.9 cents per litre after Thursday's drop of the same amount.
Most of the province saw prices drop 1 to 2 cents on Thursday, including cities like Toronto, Kingston, Ottawa, and Windsor, which currently offer residents a slightly better 196.9 cents per litre.
Far from a significant difference, but these days, every cent off gas prices has to be taken as a blessing.
Peterborough, a city that has solidified itself as a haven for pump prices this past couple of weeks, remains the only city unchanged by the increase.
The area is offering a comparatively respectable 194.9 cents per litre, which is slightly less awful than everywhere else, and apparently, that's all you can ask for in 2022.
As per usual, the worst places to fuel up in Ontario will be Thunder Bay, 201.9, and Sudbury at a savings draining 214.6 cents per litre, despite both dropping by 2 cents on Friday.
If these gas prices got you barely making it to work in the morning, fret no, friend. You won't have to put up with it forever.
In April, the government revealed a new plan that, if passed, will cut the gas tax by 5.7 cents per litre and the fuel tax by 5.3 cents per litre for six months starting July 1, 2022.