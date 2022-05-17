Ontario Gas Prices Are Set To Rise Again Tomorrow & Carpooling Never Looked So Good
These spots will be hit the hardest.
Temperatures and Ontario gas prices appear to be rising in tandem this year, all the more reason to bust out the old ten speed and join a gang of cyclists.
According to Gas Wizard, prices are set to rise by a single cent for several cities on Wednesday, May 18, 2022, bringing totals to new heights and motorist's savings accounts to crushing lows.
The spike will bring totals to a dismal 209.9 cents per litre for places like Toronto, Brampton, Hamilton, Niagara, and Waterloo. All of which could definitely use a long, hard break from price hikes.
Meanwhile, Sudbury, a northern city that has regularly been taking the top spot for gas prices, could be offering a whopping 212.9 by Wednesday due to a 6-cent increase.
However, it isn't all gloom and doom for the north as Thunder Bay, a city that typically records much higher gas prices than the GTA could sit at a comparatively low 203.9 cents per litre on Wednesday.
In fact, if things go as predicted, Thunder Bay will be the cheapest place to get gas in all of Ontario, followed closely by Peterborough, 204.9.
Thankfully, there is hope, as provincial drivers could get a much-needed bailout from gas prices this summer.
The Ontario governmentannounced new legislation in April that, if passed, would cut the gas tax for six months.
Beginning July 1, 2022, the gas tax would be cut by 5.7 cents per litre, while the fuel tax — which includes diesel — would see a reduction of 5.3 cents per litre for six months.