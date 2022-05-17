NewsTravelEat & DrinkThings To DoReal EstateMoneyPeopleSports🔎 Search

Sign up for our newsletter and get a curated list of the top trending stories every day.

Editions

Sections

Popular Cities

Get Narcity on the Go

Download on the App StoreGet it on Google Play
ontario gas prices

Ontario Gas Prices Are Set To Rise Again Tomorrow & Carpooling Never Looked So Good

These spots will be hit the hardest.

Toronto Staff Writer
Petro-Canada in Toronto.

Petro-Canada in Toronto.

Google Maps

Temperatures and Ontario gas prices appear to be rising in tandem this year, all the more reason to bust out the old ten speed and join a gang of cyclists.

According to Gas Wizard, prices are set to rise by a single cent for several cities on Wednesday, May 18, 2022, bringing totals to new heights and motorist's savings accounts to crushing lows.

The spike will bring totals to a dismal 209.9 cents per litre for places like Toronto, Brampton, Hamilton, Niagara, and Waterloo. All of which could definitely use a long, hard break from price hikes.

Meanwhile, Sudbury, a northern city that has regularly been taking the top spot for gas prices, could be offering a whopping 212.9 by Wednesday due to a 6-cent increase.

However, it isn't all gloom and doom for the north as Thunder Bay, a city that typically records much higher gas prices than the GTA could sit at a comparatively low 203.9 cents per litre on Wednesday.

In fact, if things go as predicted, Thunder Bay will be the cheapest place to get gas in all of Ontario, followed closely by Peterborough, 204.9.

Thankfully, there is hope, as provincial drivers could get a much-needed bailout from gas prices this summer.

The Ontario governmentannounced new legislation in April that, if passed, would cut the gas tax for six months.

Beginning July 1, 2022, the gas tax would be cut by 5.7 cents per litre, while the fuel tax — which includes diesel — would see a reduction of 5.3 cents per litre for six months.

From Your Site Articles
More from Narcity

Comments 💬

Our comment section is a place to promote self-expression, freedom of speech and positivity. We encourage discussion and debate, but our pages must remain a safe space where everyone feels comfortable and the environment is respectful.

In order to make this possible, we monitor comments to keep spam, hate speech, violence, and vulgarity off our pages. Comments are moderated according to our Community Guidelines.

Please note that Narcity Media does not endorse the opinions expressed in the comment section of an article. Narcity Media has the right to remove comments, ban or suspend any user without notice, or close a story’s comment section at any time.

First and last names will appear with each comment and the use of pseudonyms is prohibited. By commenting, you acknowledge that Narcity Media has the right to use & distribute your content across our properties.

Loading...