Ottawa's Weather Will Feel Like A Steamy 35 C This Weekend So Bust Out The Sunscreen
Temperatures continue to reach record highs!🌞⛱
On Friday, the temperature is expected to soar up to 31 C, but it will probably feel more like a scorching 34 C. Saturday’s temperature is also anticipated to be around 31 C, but will feel slightly hotter at 35 C. Later on, the heat will drop to 26 C with a 60% likelihood of rain on Sunday but it will still feel like 32 C.
By the time Monday rolls in, temperatures will cool back down to 20 C with an 80% chance of showers. So take advantage of the warm weather while you can.
If the weather in Canada feels a bit more intense than usual it's because it actually is. May 2022 has had recording-breaking temperatures.
With a ~2pm high of 30.0\u00b0C, today is #Ottawa's hottest May 12th in more than 100 years, since 1893. #OttWeatherpic.twitter.com/gpmTd2TzZs— Ottawa Weather Records\ud83c\udf24 (@Ottawa Weather Records\ud83c\udf24) 1652382991
Thursday marked the hottest May 12 the city has seen in 129 years. In 1893, the temperature was recorded at a record 31 C. On Thursday afternoon, the temperature was sitting at 30 C. May 11 also hit a 100 year-record at 28 C.
Recently, the Weather Network said that Ottawa and Quebec will roll "right into the heart of summer".
Weather Atlas notes that average temperatures for May in Ottawa range from 7 C and 17 C.
On May 11, Ottawa Public Health warned the public that sudden spikes in temperatures leave young children and older adults, especially at risk.
DYK: Our bodies take about 2 weeks to get used to sudden spikes in temperature.\nChildren, the elderly, and those with chronic illnesses are particularly vulnerable to the effects of heat.\nWatch for signs of:\n-dehydration\n-sunburn\n-heat exhaustion/stroke\nhttps://www.ottawapublichealth.ca/en/public-health-topics/extreme-heat-and-humidity.aspx#Effects-of-hot-weather\u00a0\u2026pic.twitter.com/DApRoAU5RM— Ottawa Public Health (@Ottawa Public Health) 1652295608
Public Health said that it can take the body approximately two weeks to get used to sudden temperature changes. The organization also warns to watch for signs of dehydration, heat exhaustion, heat stroke, and sunburns.
With such high temperatures, health officials suggest that you keep drinking plenty of water and avoid heavy outdoor activities.