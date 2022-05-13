NewsTravelEat & DrinkThings To DoReal EstateMoneyPeopleSports🔎 Search

Sign up for our newsletter and get a curated list of the top trending stories every day.

Editions

Sections

Popular Cities

Get Narcity on the Go

Download on the App StoreGet it on Google Play
ottawa weather

Ottawa's Weather Will Feel Like A Steamy 35 C This Weekend So Bust Out The Sunscreen

Temperatures continue to reach record highs!🌞⛱

Ottawa News Reporter
Ottawa's sunny skyline.

Ottawa's sunny skyline.

Harold Stiver | Dreamstime
Get ready to bust out your sunscreen, Ottawa! It’s going to feel like a steamy 35 C for the weekend of May 14, according to the Weather Network.

On Friday, the temperature is expected to soar up to 31 C, but it will probably feel more like a scorching 34 C. Saturday’s temperature is also anticipated to be around 31 C, but will feel slightly hotter at 35 C. Later on, the heat will drop to 26 C with a 60% likelihood of rain on Sunday but it will still feel like 32 C.

By the time Monday rolls in, temperatures will cool back down to 20 C with an 80% chance of showers. So take advantage of the warm weather while you can.

If the weather in Canada feels a bit more intense than usual it's because it actually is. May 2022 has had recording-breaking temperatures.

Thursday marked the hottest May 12 the city has seen in 129 years. In 1893, the temperature was recorded at a record 31 C. On Thursday afternoon, the temperature was sitting at 30 C. May 11 also hit a 100 year-record at 28 C.

Recently, the Weather Network said that Ottawa and Quebec will roll "right into the heart of summer".

Weather Atlas notes that average temperatures for May in Ottawa range from 7 C and 17 C.

On May 11, Ottawa Public Health warned the public that sudden spikes in temperatures leave young children and older adults, especially at risk.

Public Health said that it can take the body approximately two weeks to get used to sudden temperature changes. The organization also warns to watch for signs of dehydration, heat exhaustion, heat stroke, and sunburns.

With such high temperatures, health officials suggest that you keep drinking plenty of water and avoid heavy outdoor activities.


From Your Site Articles
More from Narcity

Comments 💬

Our comment section is a place to promote self-expression, freedom of speech and positivity. We encourage discussion and debate, but our pages must remain a safe space where everyone feels comfortable and the environment is respectful.

In order to make this possible, we monitor comments to keep spam, hate speech, violence, and vulgarity off our pages. Comments are moderated according to our Community Guidelines.

Please note that Narcity Media does not endorse the opinions expressed in the comment section of an article. Narcity Media has the right to remove comments, ban or suspend any user without notice, or close a story’s comment section at any time.

First and last names will appear with each comment and the use of pseudonyms is prohibited. By commenting, you acknowledge that Narcity Media has the right to use & distribute your content across our properties.

Loading...