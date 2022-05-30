Ottawa's Weather Is Set To Get Steamy This Week Before Plummeting To Cooler Temps
It will feel like 35 C degrees at first.
Ottawa's weather will be hot this week before plummeting back down to chillier temperatures.
Summer-like heat is expected to warm up your day on Monday. The Weather Network is forecasting tropical temperatures around 30 C. Then, things are expected to cool back off to 20 C with possible showers on Friday.
"Those in Ontario will want to get out and enjoy the summer-like weather this week while they can because it won't last long," The Weather Network announced in a news release on Sunday. "The hot temperatures are expected to cool by Wednesday due to a cold front cutting through the region, resulting in cooler temperatures to return for the first days of June."
According to The Weather Network, though Monday's temperatures sit around 30 C, it will feel more like 35 C. And on Tuesday, the 28 C weather will feel more like a hot 34 C.
The hotter days are because of a "strong ridge of high pressure" coming from the Gulf of Mexico. The ridge is expected to make it as far as northern Ontario.
On Monday, there is a mix of sun and clouds with humidity of around 55%, according to Environment Canada. The UV index is very high at nine. By Tuesday, the UV index remains very high at nine and will bring in a 30% chance of showers.
Environment Canada has also issued a heat warning for the Windsor - Essex - Chatham-Kent region with low- to mid-thirties temperatures.
Many spots in Ontario, particularly southern and eastern Ontario, will see 20 C and 30 C weather. But The Weather network says a cold front will cross the province by Wednesday.
"Savour the warmth while it lasts, though, because temperatures will moderate beyond Wednesday," notes The Weather Network.
After the derecho storm, who can argue?