ontario weather

Ottawa's Weather Might Get 'Severe' Thunderstorms & It Could Stall Power Repair

It could get really windy in the city this weekend too.

Ottawa News Reporter
Hydro Ottawa power restoration. Right: Driving through a thunderstorm.

@hydroottawa | Twitter, Lisa Jacobs | Flickr

You might want to prepare for another stormy weekend because Ottawa could get hit with some severe thunderstorms, and Hydro Ottawa said it might put a pause on power repairs in the city.

On Friday, May 27, the Weather Network said to be on alert for severe thunderstorms across Ontario and Quebec. It also warned the public of winds that could reach up to 80 km/hr with a chance of 30 mm of rain and small hail.

"Steamy air streaming north from the Gulf of Mexico will keep the storm threat alive across much of Ontario and Quebec as we end the workweek," the Weather Network said.

On Thursday, May 26, Environment and Climate Change Canada also announced that there is the possibility of thunderstorms in Ontario throughout the weekend on both Friday and Saturday.

According to Hydro Ottawa, the thunderstorms and strong winds could stall its operations following the derecho storm due to safety concerns.


"Unfortunately, with the forecast, the weather is suggesting more wind gusts and rain over the next three days which may hamper those efforts but we will work to the limits of safe operations to keep going," Bryce Conrad, president and CEO of Hydro Ottawa, said in a May 25 press conference.

"As we're putting stuff up and we start to get wind gusts that's not helpful—if you're in a bucket truck 60 feet in the air and you start to get wind gusts of 60 and 70 kilometres that's also not safe."

As of Friday afternoon, there are still 29,000 people without power in Ottawa.

"While the risk for some lingering storms continues into the weekend, most of it looks to be mainly rain-free," The Weather Network reports.

The network also forecasts that hot temperatures around 30 C will end off the month of May. Phew!

This article’s right-hand cover image was used for illustrative purposes only.

