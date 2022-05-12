Canada's Summer Weather Is Coming In Hot & Two Provinces Are In For Heat Waves This Weekend
This heat will bring us straight into "the heart of summer."
Get ready because Canada's summer weather is coming in hot and two provinces are in for heat waves this weekend!
According to The Weather Network, temperatures across Ontario and Quebec are going to go "right into the heart of summer" after a slow start to the spring season.
The Weather Network has forecast that May is quickly making up for the lacklustre spring with soaring summer-like temperatures and 30 C days across parts of northern and eastern Ontario and southern Quebec.
While there are no criteria to define a heat wave, it's typically three or more days where temperatures reach 30 C or higher.
That's forecast to be the case for parts of Ontario and Quebec starting on Thursday, May 12.
Montreal will reach over 30 C on Thursday, Friday and Sunday with some days feeling more like 35 C. Also, Ottawa will be over 30 C through the end of the week with the humidex making it feel even hotter.
The summer-like weather will continue to the weekend with temperatures ranging from the mid to upper 20s into the lower 30s for eastern Ontario and southern Quebec.
For parts of southern Ontario, the heat is also creeping in with temperatures feeling close to 30 C in Toronto on Friday, May 13 and Saturday, May 14.
However, you might not want to shift into summer mode just yet because there's going to be a bit of a flip flop.
Temperatures are expected to turn colder next week with daytime highs that are more typical of April and then rebound to seasonal or even above seasonal the week after that.
This May heatwave might be a preview of what's to come for the season as Canada's summer forecast is calling for a "sizzling summer" with stretches of "brutally hot" conditions and "blistering hot" temperatures!
This article’s cover image was used for illustrative purposes only.