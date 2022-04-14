Sign up for our newsletter and get a curated list of the top trending stories every day.

Editions

Sections

Popular Cities

Get Narcity on the Go

Download on the App StoreGet it on Google Play
canada summer forecast

Canada's Summer Forecast Is Out & It Will Be A 'Sizzling' Season For Most Of The Country

Here comes the sun and "brutally hot" temperatures! ☀️

Trending Senior Staff Writer
​Toronto skyline during sunset. Right: Oceanside trial in Nova Scotia.

Toronto skyline during sunset. Right: Oceanside trial in Nova Scotia.

Narciso Arellano | Unsplash, Elyse Turton | Unsplash

Get ready because Canada's summer forecast is calling for a "sizzling" season for most of the country!

A new extended forecast from the Farmers' Almanac gives a look ahead to the summer season across the country and explains what Canada's weather will be like.

It's expected that this year, it will be a "sizzling summer," especially across central and western parts of Canada in the middle and end of July.

Many areas in the region will be dealing with temperature highs of 30 C to 35 C during that time!

Around the Great Lakes in Ontario and further east, the overall averages for summer will tilt toward "seasonably warm" in terms of temperatures.

That's because "a wave of unseasonably cool air" will arrive in September to balance out a stretch of "brutally hot" weather conditions.

Around Canada Day, Ontario's weather is expected to feature severe thunderstorms that could be capable of producing large hail and tornadoes for western parts of the province.

The Farmers' Almanac forecasts that in early August, people should prepare for "blistering hot" but after the middle of the month, the most severe heat should be done.

When it comes to precipitation, it will be below normal on average for Quebec and Atlantic Canada while Ontario will mostly get wet weather.

Out west, B.C. weather during the summer season will actually be unusually dry.

Since this is Canada, no weather forecast would be complete without a mention of snow.

The Farmers' Almanac has predicted that "much cooler weather" will make its way into Canada toward the end of September which could lead to the first snowflakes over the Rockies!

From Your Site Articles
More from Narcity

Comments 💬

Our comment section is a place to promote self-expression, freedom of speech and positivity. We encourage discussion and debate, but our pages must remain a safe space where everyone feels comfortable and the environment is respectful.

In order to make this possible, we monitor comments to keep spam, hate speech, violence, and vulgarity off our pages. Comments are moderated according to our Community Guidelines.

Please note that Narcity Media does not endorse the opinions expressed in the comment section of an article. Narcity Media has the right to remove comments, ban or suspend any user without notice, or close a story’s comment section at any time.

First and last names will appear with each comment and the use of pseudonyms is prohibited. By commenting, you acknowledge that Narcity Media has the right to use & distribute your content across our properties.

Loading...