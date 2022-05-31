Canada's Summer Forecast Just Dropped & Here's A Look At What's In Store For Each Province
Here's what you can expect for June, July and August. ☀️
Brace yourself, folks! The Weather Network just revealed Canada's summer weather forecast and it looks like it's going to be both stormy and hot.
On Tuesday, May 31, TWN released a prediction of what kind of weather we can expect across the country for June, July and August, and it's both good and bad news (if you don't like hot weather, that is).
"We expect the upcoming summer to feature widespread warm weather as most of Canada will see near-normal or above-normal temperatures," the agency says.
Thankfully, they expect that while there will be drought and wildfires in some spots, which is expected for Canada's hot months, it will be "less of a concern this summer compared with many recent years."
British Columbia
"The cool and unsettled pattern that dominated during spring will continue into the beginning of summer," says TWN.
This means the wildfire season will be shorter and start later than normal. Later in the season, it shouldn't be "as big of an issue" as it was in previous summers.
"During July and August, we expect temperatures and precipitation amounts will trend back to near-normal, with periods of hot and dry weather."
Alberta
While it won't be as hot as it was last year, TWN warns there will be heat waves and bouts of cooler weather to help combat the high temps.
"This is why we're forecasting near-normal temperatures overall for summer across central and northern parts of the province, including Edmonton and Fort McMurray. Meanwhile, southern parts of the province—including Calgary—are expected to tip warmer-than-normal."
They also warn that if there isn't rain in the region in the next few weeks, it will most likely lead to a "long hot summer for the southernmost parts of the province."
As for the northern part of the province, a stormy pattern is expected with "excessive rainfall" as a possibility.
Saskatchewan and Manitoba
"A cooler summer is expected across the region compared to last summer," says TWN for the two Prairie provinces. "There will be heat waves, but the heat will be interrupted by periods of cooler weather."
"The back-and-forth swings in temperature should come close to offsetting each other for most of the region including Winnipeg, Regina and Saskatoon."
Ontario
"A very warm and humid summer is anticipated across much of the province, with the exception of the northwestern region," says the agency.
As well, southern and eastern Ontario can expect a few heat waves, including London, Toronto and Ottawa. Some intermittent periods of cooler weather are expected, which can lead to storms in the region.
"These storms will produce a wide range in rainfall totals, with many areas seeing above-normal precipitation, while some nearby places could frequently miss out and turn quite dry at times."
Quebec
Much like Ontario, warm and humid weather will hit Montreal and Quebec City, with a few expected heatwaves.
"Due to the heat and humidity and several cold fronts tracking across the region, we expect stormy weather at times," predicts TWN.
"These storms will produce a wide range of rainfall totals with many areas seeing above-normal precipitation."
The Maritimes
"A very warm and humid summer is expected overall, but occasional cold fronts will bring stormy weather and provide some breaks from the muggy conditions," says the network.
While normal or above-normal precipitation is expected for the area, there will still be "extended periods of dry weather" so you can enjoy the outdoors.
Newfoundland and Labrador
Like the other provinces in the region, Newfoundland can also expect a very warm and humid season, with temperatures expected to be on the warmer side of usual seasonal temps.
"Near-normal seasonal amounts of rainfall is forecast across the region, but we will keep a very close eye on the tropics, where a very active hurricane season is anticipated," says TWN.
"If the remnants of a tropical system tracks across the province, then we could end up with localized totals on the wet side of normal."
Northern Canada
And unfortunately for the north, cooler-than-normal temps are predicted for most of the area.
"Meanwhile, near to above-normal precipitation is expected across the region, with the wettest weather expected around northern parts of Hudson Bay."
It's not all bad news though — the wet weather means there will be a reduced risk for wildfires, so at least there's that!
