7 Places To Go Surfing In Canada If You've Been Dreaming Of A Summer On The Waves
No ocean required in a lot of these spots! 🌊🤙
While riding huge waves might seem like something you can only experience in tropical waters, there are actually a whole lot of places in Canada where you can go surfing. In fact, you can even go surfing in the city!
For anyone who's been wanting to "hang ten" north of the 49th parallel right here in Canada, you can shred on the ocean, a lake or even on a prairie river.
So, whether you're a first-timer or an experienced surfer, check out these spots that might just make you feel like you've been transported to Australia's Gold Coast or Santa Cruz in California.
Of course, before you head out into the water, make sure you do the appropriate research and follow all safety precautions for wherever you visit.
Tofino, B.C.
On the west coast of Vancouver Island sits the resort town of Tofino, which has been dubbed Canada's surf capital.
This spot is famous for its many beaches, including the 16-kilometre-long Long Beach, Chesterman Beach, Cox Bay Beach and MacKenzie Beach, all of which regularly have tons of waves for all skill levels.
Just make sure you bring a wetsuit because the water is never warmer than 15 C, according to Tofino tourism.
And, if you're super hardcore, you can even go out in the winter, which is when more intense waves can hit the area.
Calgary, Alberta
Believe it or not, you can go surfing in downtown Calgary on actual waves on a real body of water.
Per Alberta River Surf, the 10th Street Bridge is one of the few places west of Ontario where you can go river surfing.
The Bow River, which flows through the Albertan city, has a section right off the downtown core that provides a stationary wave big enough for folks to shred on.
Of course, given it's a river, the flow can change depending on the seasons.
However, it's not bad for somewhere that's hundreds of kilometres away from the sea.
Kincardine, Ontario
This beach community on Lake Huron can get some major waves, according to the town's official website.
The small Ontario town is considered one of the best surfing spots in the country but does suffer from finicky conditions that make the best days few and far between.
If you want to hit these big ol' waves, you'll want to travel over during spring or winter, as that's when the area gets the biggest swells — aka waves.
Ottawa, Ontario
After you visit the parliament building, why not jet over here for some aquatic action?
Canada's capital also has a bunch of places where you can jump on the waves and live your Californian dream.
The three spots on the Ottawa River, the Sewer Wave, Bate Island Wave and Dessert Wave, each have their own quirks, difficulties and best times of year to visit.
Given the nature of the river's flow, the best times to go are between January and early June, according to sports equipment company Driftwood Canada.
Montreal, Quebec
In front of the iconic apartment building Habitat 67 in Montreal is an incredibly popular stationary wave named after the architectural curiosity.
One of its biggest draws is that it is right in front of one of the most unique buildings in Montreal. Add the fact that it's just five minutes from downtown and you've got a recipe for a good time.
It can be quite busy during the summer, according to local surf school Barefoot Surf, so be prepared to wait in line!
Lawrencetown, Nova Scotia
For some action on the Atlantic coast, Laurencetown Beach in Nova Scotia is a great place for folks to hit some waves.
The best time of year is between September and November, according to MyWaveFinder.com, which means strapping on a thick wetsuit to fend off those winter temperatures.
It's about 40 minutes away from Halifax, so you can surf during the day and then enjoy the city in the evening.
Summerville, Nova Scotia
And the last spot, which is also in Nova Scotia, is Summerville.
The beaches of this small, rural community offer some really consistent waves for surfers all year.
Per surf-forecast.com, this spot is also rarely busy, so when you go there's a good chance you won't have to do a whole lot of waiting around.
With this one also only being about an hour away from the city of Halifax, it's a good way to get out and try some east coast surfing if you're ever in the city.
Before you get going, check our Responsible Travel Guide so you can be informed, be safe, be smart, and most of all, be respectful on your adventure.