9 Charming Canadian Destinations That Will Make You Feel Like You’re Exploring Europe
Adventure abroad without even leaving Canada!
If you've been dreaming of a European getaway, you don't necessarily have to catch a flight! These quaint towns and cities have all the charm of Europe, but they're actually right here in Canada.
You can find plenty of places in Canada that look like Europe, making you feel like you've crossed the Atlantic without even leaving the country.
From historic buildings and French-looking cobbled streets to fjords that rival those in Norway and green scenery that appears to be straight from the Scottish highlands, here are nine spots to add to your Canadian bucket list ASAP:
Quebec City, QC
Why You Need To Go: Arguably the most European-looking spot in Canada, it's impossible not to feel like you're in France when you're visiting Quebec City. With cobblestone streets, historic architecture, the French language and even the gorgeous Chateau Frontenac, it doesn't get much better than this!
Victoria, BC
Why You Need To Go: If you want to visit Britain without crossing the ocean, look no further. Victoria has elements of England everywhere you look, from the vibrant flower displays and horse-drawn carriages to the museums, classic architecture and sometimes the rainy weather, too!
St. John's, NL
Why You Need To Go: While this colourful fishing village looks like it could be located in Ireland, it's actually situated beside the water in Newfoundland and Labrador. With boutiques, fish restaurants and antique stores around every corner, this is like a European mini-break without the lengthy flight.
Gros Morne National Park, NL
Why You Need To Go: Located in Newfoundland and Labrador, this UNESCO World Heritage Site has deep, glacial fjords that could rival the ones in Norway. If that wasn't enough, there are also glacial valleys, waterfalls and even crystal-clear lakes.
Abbotsford, BC
Why You Need To Go: During the Abbotsford Tulip Festival, this city transforms into a flower-filled paradise that is reminiscent of the Netherlands in full bloom.
Niagara-on-the-Lake, ON
Why You Need To Go: With world-class wineries, thriving vineyards, unique boutiques, traditional buildings and endless fine-dining options, there's possibly no better place to take a Europe-inspired break in Canada.
Merrickville, ON
Why You Need To Go: This quaint and charming Victorian town is jam-packed with historical attractions to make you feel like you're wandering around Medieval Europe. Don't miss the moat and drawbridge and stone masonry buildings if you really want to get lost in history.
Boyne Valley Provincial Park, ON
Why You Need To Go: With rolling grassy hills in all directions and open fields as far as the eye can see, this spot will transport you straight across the Atlantic to the romantic Scottish highlands.
Montreal, QC
Why You Need To Go: Around every Montreal corner there are little tastes of Paris. From the greystone architecture and French bistros to the iconic cathedrals and the cobbled streets, it's hard to believe this city is in Canada and not France. The French language will also help you to get truly lost in this Parisian dreamland.
This article has been updated since it was originally published on May 24, 2021.
Before you get going, check out our Responsible Travel Guide so you can be informed, be safe, be smart, and most of all, be respectful on your adventure.