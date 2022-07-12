Popular Spanish Retail Store Mango Is Coming To Canada & The First Shop Will Be In Toronto
Calling all shoppers!
Have you been walking around the same old stores trying to find some inspiration to live up to your European-styled dreams?
Well, you don't have to keep dreaming for long because there's a new store coming to town and it's ready to give you all the stylish options you once wished for.
For those who have luckily been to Europe, you might have heard of this brand called Mango, and for those who haven't, welcome to the world of affordable European fashion.
According to Retail Insider, the famous Spanish store, Mango, has announced that it will enter the Canadian market in 2022 in partnership with Fox Group, and there won't just be one store!
They reported that there would be around 20 stores that will open as soon as the fall of 2022 and have a Canadian e-commerce site along with it.
Toronto will have the first Mango store in Canada, and shoppers can find it at Toronto's Yorkdale Shopping Centre, where Victoria's Secret used to be.
The best part is that there will be six more stores opening in Toronto from now and into 2023, Retail Insider reported.
If you've been to Hudson's Bay in the past two years, you might've seen some Mango items hanging on the racks, but this new store opening will be 11,000 square-foot of fashion bliss.
So, if you were looking for alternatives to Zara or Abercrombie & Fitch, say hello to your new favourite clothing store.
