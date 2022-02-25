Sections

best french bakeries in toronto

9 Dreamy Cafés Around Toronto Where You Can Fill Up On Pastries Like You're In Paris

It's croissant time. 🥐

Toronto Senior Staff Writer
9 Dreamy Cafés Around Toronto Where You Can Fill Up On Pastries Like You're In Paris
@jesuisvoyageuse | Instagram, @alanaselva | Instagram

You don't have to go far to feel like you've stepped into a Parisian café. These bakeries and coffee shops around Toronto serve mouth-watering goodies and come with all the French vibes.

Whether you're looking for a buttery croissant or something sweet, these places will whisk you away to France.

Café Boulud 

Price: 💸💸

Cuisine: French

Address: 60 Yorkville Ave., Toronto, ON

Why You Need To Go: With a seasonally changing menu and vintage-inspired dining room, this spot serves coffee and French desserts like warm Madeleines.

Menu

Ladurée  

Price: 💸💸

Cuisine: French

Address: 3401 Dufferin St., Toronto, ON

Why You Need To Go: If you're really missing Paris, then look no further than this spot. The pastel-coloured café offers afternoon tea, brunch, and of course, macarons.

Menu

Maman

Price: 💸💸

Cuisine: Coffee shop

Address: 100 King St. W., Toronto, ON

Why You Need To Go: Pastries, coffee, sandwiches, and more await at this dreamy café, which is like a trip to the French countryside.

Menu

Fleur du Jour

Price: 💸

Cuisine: French

Address: 603 St Clair Ave. W., Toronto, ON

Why You Need To Go: You can bite into fancy pastries and fluffy croissants at this spot, which also offers gluten-free items.

Menu

Nord Lyon

Price: 💸

Cuisine: French

Address: 665 Queen St. W., Toronto, ON

Why You Need To Go: This French restaurant serves elegant pastries like Tart Lemon Meringue and Eclair Chocolate as well as pizza and sandwiches.

Menu

Dineen Outpost

Price: 💸

Cuisine: Coffee shop

Address: 1042 Gerrard St. E., Toronto, ON

Why You Need To Go: Whether you're looking to grab a cup of coffee or indulge in a croissant, this spot will whisk you away to another place with its old-world French vibes.

Menu

Bonne Nouvelle

Price: 💸

Cuisine: French, Korean

Address: 655 College St., Toronto, ON

Why You Need To Go: Step into a perfectly pink paradise at this French-Korean patisserie. With adorable cakes and buttery pastries, you'll be living la vie en rose.

Menu

Nadège

Price: 💸

Cuisine: French

Address: Multiple locations

Why You Need To Go: Indulge in macarons, ice cream, and more with a trip to one of Nadège's locations, where you'll find all sorts of desserts worthy of Paris.

Menu

Marvelous by Fred

Price: 💸

Cuisine: French

Address: 224 Queen St. W., Toronto, ON

Why You Need To Go: You'll feel like Marie Antoinette at this luxurious bakery, which specializes in French pastries.

Menu

In Ontario, a vaccine passport is required to access some events, services and businesses, including restaurants and bars.

