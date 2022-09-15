This French Café In Ontario Is A Little Slice Of Paris In A European-Inspired Harbour
With six types of afternoon tea.
You can enjoy a taste of Paris without the long plane ride at this French café in Ontario, about two hours from Toronto.
Parisienne Patisserie & Bistro is nestled in the Friday Harbour Resort, a European-inspired marina with a picturesque boardwalk, and it just opened in the spring of 2022.
You will experience stunning waterfront views from a Parisian bistro table as you indulge in afternoon tea, brunch, cocktails or seasonal drinks.
The quaint café and bistro offers six different types of afternoon tea, ranging from a $20 cream tea, which includes tea, scones and whipped cream, to a $64 full tea service complete with tea, scones, cookies, macarons, a pastry, a savoury treat, assorted fruit, whipped cream and a glass of juice.
Cocktails are also served, and you can add a bottle of champagne to any tea service for $30. There is always something seasonal on the menu, and this fall, you can sip on a spiked pumpkin spiced latte, an apple caramel latte, a pumpkin pie martini and more.
There are so many treats to choose from in this bright space, including artisan bread, fresh pastries, gourmet sandwiches, mini cakes, homemade cookies, traditional quiches and, of course, macarons. The macarons are Italian meringue-based and filled with fine Belgian white chocolate ganache.
"Every weekend, we do French-inspired breakfasts. It is different every weekend, so the customers can enjoy various petit dejeuner traditions. We have done Croque Madame, quiches, eggs Benedict, eggs florentine, omelettes etc.," owner and chef Kristina told Narcity via email.
Kristina is a graduate of Le Cordon Bleu school and has experience working in French bakeries, studying in a pastry arts program and gaining culinary knowledge across Europe. She and her team make everything on-site from quality ingredients.
Parisienne Patisserie & Bistro
Price: 💸💸
Cuisine: Brunch and afternoon tea.
Address: 307 Sunseeker Ave., Unit 28, Innisfil, ON
Why You Need To Go: You can enjoy a taste of Paris in a dreamy café by a picturesque waterfront.
