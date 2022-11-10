This European-Style Christmas Market In Ontario Has Lakeside Fire Pits & Boozy Drinks
Browse twinkly cabins as carollers sing.
If you can't make it to Europe for the holidays this sparkly Ontario Christmas Market can satisfy your wanderlust as you sip mulled wine by a lakeside fire pit.
Friday Harbour's Christmas Market is returning as of November 25 and you can listen to carollers sing as you browse chalet-style booths and enjoy treats in one of the warming lounges.
The waterfront holiday market is bigger this year with more vendors to shop from, additional warming lounges, more festive eats and new pieces of decor. On top of the cozy outdoor firepit area there will be family-sized snow globes to warm up in and three spacious domes including a "Santa's Workshop" themed lounge. You can get your photos with the man in red and his elves.
The harbour will be adorned with twinkly lights and festive cheer as well as a giant 40-foot Christmas tree. You can visit for the tree lighting ceremony on November 26. Festive signs and displays will be set up for magical holiday photo opportunities.
Christmas displays and fire pit at the Friday Harbour Christmas Market. Courtesy of Friday Harbour
The Friday Harbour menu is being expanded at some of the chalet cabins and you can find treats from the Smoker Haus and Sugar Shack, along with many others. You can look forward to indulging in holiday treats like maple turkey legs, pretzels, cinnamon donut holes, candy apples, hot chocolate, seasonal cocktails and more.
You can stop by the Christmas market between November 25 and December 23. Admission and parking for this magical event are free of charge.
The winter fun won't end in the new year and Friday Harbour has told Narcity that the Skate Escape ice rink will be coming back in January. More information about the skating is planned to be shared soon.
Friday Harbour
Price: Free admission
When: November 25 to December 23, 2022
Address: 3999 Friday Dr., Innisfil, ON
Why You Need To Go: You can feel like you're travelling to Europe for the holidays as you browse cabin vendors surrounded by twinkly decor.
