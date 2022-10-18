This Ontario Cidery Is Getting A Magical Patio & You Can Dine In A Twinkly Snow Globe
Outdoor dining isn't reserved for summer.
Patio season does not need to end when the temperature drops. Soon, you'll be able to dine in a cozy snow globe at an Ontario cider house.
Thornbury Craft Co. is bringing back its patio snow globes in November so you can sip cider outside without the chill.
The outdoor dining area will have three globes, each with space for six guests. Cider flights and meals can be ordered off of the same menu that is available inside.
The dome will have twinkly lights that surround you for a romantic vibe. Each globe will have an electric heater, which guests can turn off if it feels warm enough under the sunlight.
The restaurant and cider house encourages guests to bring their own blankets to ensure they stay warm.
A $25 fee and reservations are required, on weekends and holidays. A reservation is typically not needed during the week. Each party gets about 70 minutes to hang out in the snow globe to enjoy food and drinks.
The exact date for the heated patio experience to open is weather dependent. The cidery told Narcity that the globes are generally up in the first couple weeks of November.
If you're looking for a unique patio experience, a road trip to the Thornbury and the Collingwood region is worth adding to your staycation list.
Thornbury Craft Co.
Price: $25 reservation fee on weekends and holidays
When: Opening in November (Exact date TBD)
Address: 90 King St. E., Thornbury, ON
Why You Need To Go: You can dine outdoors during the fall and winter in a cozy snow globe.
