ontario road trips

The 'Apple Pie Trail' In Ontario Is A Secret Tour That Leads To Sweet Treats & Hard Cider

There are 29 stops along the way.🍎🥧

Ottawa Staff Writer
Woman drinking a flight of hard cider. Right: Woman eating a grilled panini on a road trip.

Woman drinking a flight of hard cider. Right: Woman eating a grilled panini on a road trip.

If you need inspiration for an Ontario road trip this fall there is a self-guided route that leads to almost 30 sweet destinations.

The Apple Pie Trail is a mouthwatering journey in Southern Georgian Bay full of stops to cideries, bakeries, orchards and outdoor adventures.

You'll want to have an empty belly because there are so many goodies waiting for you in Blue Mountain Village, Craigleith, Beaver Valley, Thornbury and Meaford.

You can sip a flight of hard cider at Thornbury Craft Co., explore history at the Meaford Museum, grab apples from TK Ferri Orchards and eat a slice of 'za from Bruce Wine Bar.

A lot of different markets and restaurants are speckled along the route and it's a great way to try something new as you discover apple country.

There is even an outdoor river paddle along the trail with Free Spirit Tours and you can choose between a self-guided adventure or a guided tour for groups. After the kayak or canoe, a shuttle will take you to Georgian Hills Vineyard for a specialty wine tasting. The guided option runs through October.

If you're looking for more outdoor adventures, some of the curated experiences you can also find in the area include the Thornbury Sticky Bun Loop for biking, the Wild Edibles Experience and a visit to Scandinave Spa.

Which stops and how many you visit are completely up to you. There is an app you can download and a map to follow so it will cut down planning time before your next road trip.

Apple Pie Trail

Price: Prices vary per stops

When: Year-round (some outdoor stops are seasonal)

Address: Various locations around Southern Georgian Bay, ON

Why You Need To Go: You can follow a sweet road trip trail that has so many different apple-themed stops, fresh treats and outdoor adventures.

Website

Before you get going, check our Responsible Travel Guide so you can be informed, be safe, be smart, and most of all, be respectful on your adventure.

