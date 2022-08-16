NewsTravelEat & DrinkThings To DoEntertainmentReal EstateMoneyPeopleSports🔎 Search

Ontario Is Getting A 'Guitar Trail' & You Can Hike Along A Mountain Filled With Music

For one day only.🎸

Ottawa Staff Writer
Guitarist playing music along a hiking trail. Right: Lake and mountain in Blue Mountain Village.

Guitarist playing music along a hiking trail. Right: Lake and mountain in Blue Mountain Village.

Blue Mountain Resort, @bluemtnresort | Instagram

This forested mountain trail in Ontario is turning into a musical adventure full of performances for one day only.

Canada's Only Guitar Trail is in The Blue Mountains and you can follow it up the mountain as you listen to live music all afternoon on September 10.

You can decide to continue the hike down the mountain once you've reached the top or take a gondola ride before you enjoy the headline concert by The Trews.

Musician playing on the Guitar Trail in Blue Mountain Resort. Musician playing on the Guitar Trail in Blue Mountain Resort. Blue Mountain Resort

The Hikers Adventure will take place between 1 p.m. and 4 p.m. You can explore up to five kilometres of mountain trails and see over a dozen musical artists perform along the hike.

The path begins on Village Way Hiking Trail which is an intermediate 1.3-kilometre path. The breathtaking scenery of the forest and blue waters from the mountain are highlighted by the musicians playing various fan-favourite tunes from near and far.

You can choose to hike the full five-kilometre loop (including Cascade Trail) back to the village or take an Open-air Gondola ride to the bottom of the mountain. The hiking-only ticket is $20 per person. The gondola ride to the village including the hiking trail up is $30.

The Strollers Adventure is a free option to enjoy artists playing around the village streets and Mill Pond. Tickets are not required in the Village and these mini concerts also take place from 1 p.m. and 4 p.m.

The afternoon ends with a free headline concert from The Trews who will hit the Subaru Stage at 5 p.m.

There are so many other activities to enjoy within the resort such as the Agora Path of Light, treetop rope challenges, a mountain coaster and other hiking trails. You can also find nearby adventures and sweet treats along the Apple Pie Trail.

Canada's Only Guitar Trail 

Price: $20+ per person

When: September 10, 2022

Address: Blue Mountain Village, 156 Jozo Weider Blvd., The Blue Mountains, ON

Why You Need To Go: You can listen to mini-concerts from a bunch of different musicians as you hike mountain trails and admire the scenic views.

Website

Before you get going, check our Responsible Travel Guide so you can be informed, be safe, be smart, and most of all, be respectful on your adventure.

