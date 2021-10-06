Blue Mountain Resort's 1-km Coaster Will Take You On A Wild Ride This Fall (VIDEO)
The track is filled with twists and turns!
It is time to plan your trip to Blue Mountain Resort, as their Ridge Runner Mountain Coaster is an exhilarating way to see the brilliant fall foliage.
The ride will have you racing through a forest at up to 42 kilometres per hour.
Instead of a tiresome trek in the woods, you can feel the wind blow through your hair as you ride the 1-kilometre track filled with twists and turns.
But if you aren't up for racing to the bottom, you can slow down and enjoy the view.
You'll be in full control of the speed, so it is up to you how fast you go.
A single ride is $17 per person on weekdays and $23 on weekends.
Ridge Runner Mountain Coaster
When: Daily from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m.
Address: 150 Jozo Weider Blvd., The Blue Mountains, ON
Why You Need To Go: While here, you can also explore the AGORA: Path Of Light or ride the open-air gondola.
In Ontario, a vaccine passport is required to access some events, services and businesses, including restaurants and bars.