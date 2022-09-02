NewsTravelEat & DrinkThings To DoEntertainmentReal EstateMoneyPeopleSports🔎 Search

day trips near ottawa

This Mountain Coaster Near Ottawa Will Have You Flying Through Coloured Leaves This Fall

A scenic chairlift ride takes you up.

Ottawa Staff Writer
Chairlift surrounded by fall colours at Camp Fortune. Right: Mountain coaster through a forest.

@frostysenior | Instagram, @daynabreezy | Instagram

If you're looking for a thrilling fall adventure near Ottawa there is a ride that will have you twisting and turning through a forest.

Camp Fortune's mountain coaster opened last summer and it's less than 30 minutes from Ottawa in Chelsea, Quebec. A scenic chairlift ride will take you up over the trees so you can admire the fall colours from above.

After your scenic ride above the treetops, your adventure really begins on the one-kilometre-long monorail track. You'll wind through trees, onto ski runs and through a tunnel.

You can control your speed with a push and pull brake lever so you can soar at the maximum speed of 40 kilometres per hour or take it nice and slow.

The ride is $20 per person and $30 for two rides down. Adults can drive with a child, for $26 for one ride, but the maximum weight capacity per car is 260 pounds.

The ski hill and park has other exciting activities that take you through the trees including an aerial course with a series of zip lines. A massive new zipline course will also be opening next spring.

Mountain Coaster, Camp Fortune

Price: $20 per person, $30 for 2 rides

When: Until October 16

Address: 300 Chem. Dunlop, Chelsea, QC

Why You Need To Go: You can find a thrilling way to immerse yourself in fall colours by riding a mountain coaster through a forest.

Website

Before you get going, check our Responsible Travel Guide so you can be informed, be safe, be smart, and most of all, be respectful on your adventure.

