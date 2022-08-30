7 Waterfalls Around Ottawa That Are Surrounded By Striking Colours During The Fall
Here for the views.🍂🍁
The vibrant colours of fall are on the not-so-distinct horizon and if you love admiring waterfalls you'll want to visit these magical cascades around Ottawa.
Whether you're looking for an easy-to-reach waterfall in the city or going on a hiking adventure in Quebec, there are stunning scenes waiting for you. Discover these waterfalls surrounded by crisp fall foliage.
Hog's Back Falls
Price: Free
Address: 600 Hogs Back Rd., Ottawa, ON
Why You Need To Go: These stunning waterfalls are a short walk from the parking lot and are found in the centre of the city. You can check them out from a number of angles including a bridge and nearby rocks that make for a great picnic spot.
Lauriault and Waterfall Trail
Price: Free, $13 parking fee at MacKenzie King Estate until the end of October
Address: Champlain Pkwy. or P6, MacKenzie King Rd., Chelsea, QC
Why You Need To Go: This trail loop in Gatineau Park passes a lookout at Bridal Veil Falls, a cascading waterfall that flows through the forest. You can reach it from both the Lauriault and Waterfall trails which also lead to the McKenzie King Estate. The waterfall was admired by the McKenzie King himself.
MacLaren Falls
Price: Free
Address: 60 Chem. Mill, Wakefield, QC
Why You Need To Go: These waterfalls powered the old mill in the 1800s. They are now a stunning backdrop of the Wakefield Mill and can be seen from the nearby bridge. You can admire the cascading view as you dine at the restaurant Muse.
Princess Louise Falls
Price: Free
Address: St Joseph Blvd., Ottawa, ON
Why You Need To Go: These towering falls are hidden just off of a city road and you can take an easy path to enjoy the view. The rocky escarpment is surrounded by leafy trees creating a lovely fall scene.
Chute De Plaisance
Price: $7 per adult
Address: 200 Chem. Malo #168, Plaisance, QC
Why You Need To Go: Less than an hour from Ottawa you can walk a flat hiking trail and discover waterfalls that are taller than Niagara Falls. There are observation decks and picnic tables for you to soak in the magic.
Dunlop Falls
Price: Free
Address: Dunlop Picnic Area, Chem. du Lac Meech, Chelsea, QC
Why You Need To Go: A short and easy hiking trail in Gatineau Park follows Fortune Creek where you'll find a cascading waterfall. It flows over rocks and under a picturesque bridge.
Carbide Wilson Ruins
Price: Free
Address: P11 O'Brien, Carbide Wilson, Chelsea, QC
Why You Need To Go: An easy hike in Gatineau Park leads to building ruins and a rushing waterfall that is surrounded by orange and yellow hues come fall. Follow Trail 36 from parking lot P11 to reach them.
Before you get going, check our Responsible Travel Guide so you can be informed, be safe, be smart, and most of all, be respectful on your adventure.