NewsTravelEat & DrinkThings To DoEntertainmentReal EstateMoneyPeopleSports🔎 Search

Sign up for our newsletter and get a curated list of the top trending stories every day.

Editions

Sections

Popular Cities

ottawa waterfalls

7 Waterfalls Around Ottawa That Are Surrounded By Striking Colours During The Fall

Here for the views.🍂🍁

Ottawa Staff Writer
Princess Louise Falls in Orleans. Right: Carbide Wilson Ruins and waterfall surrounded by trees.

Princess Louise Falls in Orleans. Right: Carbide Wilson Ruins and waterfall surrounded by trees.

@lawyer.travels | Instagram, @marqoxx | Instagram

The vibrant colours of fall are on the not-so-distinct horizon and if you love admiring waterfalls you'll want to visit these magical cascades around Ottawa.

Whether you're looking for an easy-to-reach waterfall in the city or going on a hiking adventure in Quebec, there are stunning scenes waiting for you. Discover these waterfalls surrounded by crisp fall foliage.

Hog's Back Falls

Price: Free

Address: 600 Hogs Back Rd., Ottawa, ON

Why You Need To Go: These stunning waterfalls are a short walk from the parking lot and are found in the centre of the city. You can check them out from a number of angles including a bridge and nearby rocks that make for a great picnic spot.

Website

Lauriault and Waterfall Trail

Price: Free, $13 parking fee at MacKenzie King Estate until the end of October

Address: Champlain Pkwy. or P6, MacKenzie King Rd., Chelsea, QC

Why You Need To Go: This trail loop in Gatineau Park passes a lookout at Bridal Veil Falls, a cascading waterfall that flows through the forest. You can reach it from both the Lauriault and Waterfall trails which also lead to the McKenzie King Estate. The waterfall was admired by the McKenzie King himself.

Website

MacLaren Falls

Price: Free

Address: 60 Chem. Mill, Wakefield, QC

Why You Need To Go: These waterfalls powered the old mill in the 1800s. They are now a stunning backdrop of the Wakefield Mill and can be seen from the nearby bridge. You can admire the cascading view as you dine at the restaurant Muse.

Website

Princess Louise Falls

Price: Free

Address: St Joseph Blvd., Ottawa, ON

Why You Need To Go: These towering falls are hidden just off of a city road and you can take an easy path to enjoy the view. The rocky escarpment is surrounded by leafy trees creating a lovely fall scene.

Website

Chute De Plaisance

Price: $7 per adult

Address: 200 Chem. Malo #168, Plaisance, QC

Why You Need To Go: Less than an hour from Ottawa you can walk a flat hiking trail and discover waterfalls that are taller than Niagara Falls. There are observation decks and picnic tables for you to soak in the magic.

Website

Dunlop Falls

Price: Free

Address: Dunlop Picnic Area, Chem. du Lac Meech, Chelsea, QC

Why You Need To Go: A short and easy hiking trail in Gatineau Park follows Fortune Creek where you'll find a cascading waterfall. It flows over rocks and under a picturesque bridge.

Website

Carbide Wilson Ruins

Price: Free

Address: P11 O'Brien, Carbide Wilson, Chelsea, QC

Why You Need To Go: An easy hike in Gatineau Park leads to building ruins and a rushing waterfall that is surrounded by orange and yellow hues come fall. Follow Trail 36 from parking lot P11 to reach them.

Website

Before you get going, check our Responsible Travel Guide so you can be informed, be safe, be smart, and most of all, be respectful on your adventure.

From Your Site Articles
More from Narcity

Comments 💬

Our comment section is a place to promote self-expression, freedom of speech and positivity. We encourage discussion and debate, but our pages must remain a safe space where everyone feels comfortable and the environment is respectful.

In order to make this possible, we monitor comments to keep spam, hate speech, violence, and vulgarity off our pages. Comments are moderated according to our Community Guidelines.

Please note that Narcity Media does not endorse the opinions expressed in the comment section of an article. Narcity Media has the right to remove comments, ban or suspend any user without notice, or close a story’s comment section at any time.

First and last names will appear with each comment and the use of pseudonyms is prohibited. By commenting, you acknowledge that Narcity Media has the right to use & distribute your content across our properties.

Loading...