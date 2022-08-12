This Waterfall Hiking Trail Near Ottawa Has A Panoramic Lookout Of The Valley
It has great views of the fall colours.🍂
You can level up your hiking adventures around Ottawa by hitting a waterfall trail that leads to two lookout points on an ancient mountain range.
Luskville Falls Trail in Gatineau Park is a stunning loop of lush trees and rocky terrain. While beautiful to hike anytime from spring through fall, the panoramic views over the valley can give you a stunning glimpse of the autumn leaves.
The moderate trail loop is a 4.2-kilometre trek with a ton of interesting things to check out along the way. There is a steep section that can be quite the bum-burner workout as you hike on rocks up the escarpment slope.
The waterfall has a vertical spot where water rushes down in the spring, and calmly flows in the fall into a winding river stream. You'll pass it as you climb up toward the lookout views.
One lookout point features a panoramic view of the Ottawa Valley, full of lush trees that will be full of colour come fall. The second lookout shows you vast plains and farmland.
The hiking trail also features an old fire tower but it is closed to the public (so you can admire it from afar). Parking is free at the start of the trail where you'll also find nearby picnic areas and outhouse washrooms.
Luskville Falls Trail
Price: Free
When: Closed in the winter
Address: Chem. de l'Hôtel de Ville, Luskville, QC
Why You Need To Go: You can hit a trail loop that features a waterfall to hike up to stunning lookout views of the fall colours.
