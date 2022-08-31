This Suspension Bridge Trail In Canada Offers Breathtaking Views Of The Changing Fall Colours
The hike will lead you to a cave and a majestic gorge!
If you want to see changing leaves in the best way, you can take a fall hike along this suspension bridge in Canada that offers jaw-dropping views of the colourful foliage.
Located in Parc de la Gorge de Coaticook in the Eastern Townships region of Quebec, the 50-foot-tall suspension bridge is actually the longest pedestrian suspended bridge in North America, and is a great spot for stunning views of the Coaticook gorge.
In the fall, you can get an incredible view of the trees as they change colour, surrounding the bridge in brilliant shades of yellow, orange and red.
The bridge can be reached on the Sentier de la Gorge, or Gorge Trail, a 3.5-kilometre trek that takes you over the Coaticook river, with other points of interest on the trail including an observation tower, a cave and a dam.
The trail takes about an hour and a half to complete and is considered an easy hike. You can even bring your dog along for a walk through the scenic fall colours.
There are other trails that you can also embark on while you're at the park. For more easy trails, there's the Mountain Trail, which is 3 kilometres and takes about one hour to complete.
On this hike, you'll come across a covered bridge and a floral garden, as well as majestic waterfalls and an observation tower.
If you're looking for a more rigorous hike, there's also the Tillotson Trail, an 8.5-kilometre trek that will take you past waterfalls and ponds and takes two and a half to three hours to complete.
If you want to extend your fall day trip, less than 30 minutes from the Parc de la Gorge de Coaticook is North Hatley, a quaint village in the Eastern Townships region where you can visit cute shops, cafes and bistros and take in the fall colours from the town's picturesque marina.
Parc de la Gorge de Coaticook
Price: $8 per adult for hiking
When: May to November
Address: 400, rue St-Marc, Coaticook, QC
Why You Need To Go: You can visit the longest suspended footbridge in North America set in the heart of the Coaticook river valley for incredible views of the changing leaves this fall.
