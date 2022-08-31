Sign up for our newsletter and get a curated list of the top trending stories every day.

Editions

Sections

Popular Cities

fall activities

This Suspension Bridge Trail In Canada Offers Breathtaking Views Of The Changing Fall Colours

The hike will lead you to a cave and a majestic gorge!

Trending Staff Writer
A person stands on a suspension bridge in Coaticook, Quebec. Right: Trees changing colour in the Coaticook Gorge.

A person stands on a suspension bridge in Coaticook, Quebec. Right: Trees changing colour in the Coaticook Gorge.

@elypix.ca | Instagram, @morganedetoi11 | Instagram

If you want to see changing leaves in the best way, you can take a fall hike along this suspension bridge in Canada that offers jaw-dropping views of the colourful foliage.

Located in Parc de la Gorge de Coaticook in the Eastern Townships region of Quebec, the 50-foot-tall suspension bridge is actually the longest pedestrian suspended bridge in North America, and is a great spot for stunning views of the Coaticook gorge.

In the fall, you can get an incredible view of the trees as they change colour, surrounding the bridge in brilliant shades of yellow, orange and red.

The bridge can be reached on the Sentier de la Gorge, or Gorge Trail, a 3.5-kilometre trek that takes you over the Coaticook river, with other points of interest on the trail including an observation tower, a cave and a dam.

The trail takes about an hour and a half to complete and is considered an easy hike. You can even bring your dog along for a walk through the scenic fall colours.

There are other trails that you can also embark on while you're at the park. For more easy trails, there's the Mountain Trail, which is 3 kilometres and takes about one hour to complete.

On this hike, you'll come across a covered bridge and a floral garden, as well as majestic waterfalls and an observation tower.

If you're looking for a more rigorous hike, there's also the Tillotson Trail, an 8.5-kilometre trek that will take you past waterfalls and ponds and takes two and a half to three hours to complete.

If you want to extend your fall day trip, less than 30 minutes from the Parc de la Gorge de Coaticook is North Hatley, a quaint village in the Eastern Townships region where you can visit cute shops, cafes and bistros and take in the fall colours from the town's picturesque marina.

Parc de la Gorge de Coaticook

Price: $8 per adult for hiking

When: May to November

Address: 400, rue St-Marc, Coaticook, QC

Why You Need To Go: You can visit the longest suspended footbridge in North America set in the heart of the Coaticook river valley for incredible views of the changing leaves this fall.

Website

Before you get going, check our Responsible Travel Guide so you can be informed, be safe, be smart, and most of all, be respectful on your adventure.

From Your Site Articles
More from Narcity

Comments 💬

Our comment section is a place to promote self-expression, freedom of speech and positivity. We encourage discussion and debate, but our pages must remain a safe space where everyone feels comfortable and the environment is respectful.

In order to make this possible, we monitor comments to keep spam, hate speech, violence, and vulgarity off our pages. Comments are moderated according to our Community Guidelines.

Please note that Narcity Media does not endorse the opinions expressed in the comment section of an article. Narcity Media has the right to remove comments, ban or suspend any user without notice, or close a story’s comment section at any time.

First and last names will appear with each comment and the use of pseudonyms is prohibited. By commenting, you acknowledge that Narcity Media has the right to use & distribute your content across our properties.

Loading...