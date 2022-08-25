7 Quaint Small Towns In Canada You'll Want To Road Trip To This Fall
Get ready to hit the road!
It may only be August, but we're already thinking about fall days spent wandering through trees with red and orange leaves.
If you feel the same, there are so many quaint small towns in Canada where you can spend the perfect autumn day, offering a chance to see fall foliage and also discover charming cafes, restaurants and boutiques.
These towns make for easy road trips from major cities like Calgary, St. John's and Toronto, and are perfect for spending a day away from the hustle and bustle.
If you're ready to feel like the star of a holiday Hallmark movie, here are seven cute small towns perfect for a fall road trip.
Mahone Bay
Location: Mahone Bay, NS
Why You Need To Go: An easy one-hour trip from Halifax, Mahone Bay is a picturesque town famous for its three churches photo op.
When the air gets colder and the leaves change, the town becomes even prettier. You'll be able to wander along colourful, quaint streets and explore unique artisans and shops as well as the history of the area.
Trinity
Location: Trinity, NL
Why You Need To Go: While in the spring the trees in eastern Newfoundland are yet to have leaves, in the fall there's tons of magnificent foliage to see.
In Trinity, you'll find quaint cafes and antique shops, as well as picturesque churches and heritage buildings brought to life by the fall colours.
The town is just under three hours away from St. John's, making it an easy road trip.
Stratford
Location: Stratford, ON
Why You Need To Go: About two hours from Toronto, Stratford is a charming town where you'll find one-of-a-kind boutiques, unique bed and breakfasts and tons of history, art and culture to discover.
The town is also home to the iconic Stratford Festival, a theatre festival that runs from April to October.
Prince Edward County
Location: Prince Edward County, ON
Why You Need To Go: Just under three hours away, Prince Edward County makes for an easy road trip from Toronto and is a great place to see the changing leaves.
There are tons of things to do here in the fall, including the Prince Edward County Pumpkinfest in October and the Maker's Hand artisan show in November as well as historic sites, parklands and orchards to explore.
North Hatley
Location: North Hatley, QC
Why You Need To Go: North Hatley is like Quebec's version of Stars Hollowfrom Gilmore Girlsand is known as one of the most beautiful small towns in the province.
You'll find tons of charming inns, bed and breakfasts and restaurants here that add to the village's charm.
The area is a short trip of an hour and a half from Montreal or a longer road trip of about two hours and 45 minutes from Quebec City.
Fort Langley
Location: Fort Langley, BC
Why You Need To Go: Just under an hour away from Vancouver, Fort Langley makes for a great day trip from the city.
The historic site comes alive in the fall and is home to quaint shops, museums and art galleries.
While you're there, you can get lost in a corn maze or enjoy food, drinks and music at the Fort Langley Night Market, which runs Friday evenings from June to October.
Banff
Location: Banff, AB
Why You Need To Go: Is there a better place to take in the changing leaves on a fall hike than in Banff?
While there's tons of nature to explore around the town, the downtown streets of Banff are filled with charming restaurants, cafes and shops that make it a great day trip from Calgary.
Before you get going, check our Responsible Travel Guide so you can be informed, be safe, be smart, and most of all, be respectful on your adventure.