The Best Restaurants In Prince Edward County, According To A Top Chef & Restaurateur
Might want to add these to your "must-eat" list!
Are you planning a weekend getaway to Prince Edward County? If you're still going on with your research stages of where to eat in the region, look no further.
Narcity asked Grant van Gameren, who runs the Cressy House in Prince Edward County and is the brains behind a slew of notable restaurants like Bar Isabel, Bar Raval, Piquette, and Harry's Charbroiled (which he shared is opening up setting up shop in Picton next month), for his absolute favourite spots in the area.
From restaurants with ever-changing, seasonal menus to mouthwatering freshwater fish and chips, here are four of the best restaurants in PEC that you might just have to add to your bucket list.
Stella's Eatery
Price: 💸💸 - 💸💸💸
Cuisine: Seasonal food
Address: Stella's Eatery, 2470 County Rd. 8, Waupoos, ON
Why You Need To Go: If you're looking to sip some wine and enjoy mouthwatering comfort food, you may want to consider Stella's.
"Of all the restaurants in the county, no one embraces the seasonal menu change as much as Stella’s. Some serious talent and drive in this new-ish local and I am excited to see how it evolves in the coming years," van Gameren told Narcity.
Not only do the menu items change each season, but so does the wine and beer list that features more than just a local selection of drinks.
Sujeo
Price: 💸 - 💸 💸
Cuisine: Korean, Asian fusion
Address: 172 Main St., Unit 104, Picton, ON
Why You Need To Go: One of the biggest things that van Gameren misses about living in a big city is all of the international foods that are readily available, and Sujeo just hits the spot.
"Sujeo's kimchi jjigae eases that pain as its execution is perfection every time! The owners there are also incredibly hospitable and always make me smile," van Gameren said.
The Royal Hotel
Price: 💸💸💸
Cuisine: Seasonal, Breakfast, Brunch
Address: 247 Picton Main St., Picton, ON
Why You Need To Go: Since Prince Edward County is a go-to vacation spot for local tourists, it can occasionally get a bit quieter during its off-season. The chef shared that the Royal is always open, and they have some delicious food on the menu to boot.
"I have likely already eaten 100 breakfast sandwiches since its opening!"
The Picton hotel has four different spots you can eat at too: a bakery packed with baked goodies, a dining room and terrace for when you're looking to have a nice sit-down meal, the secluded garden fit for just ten people, and a parlour for some snacks and cocktails.
Cressy Mustard Market & Cantina
Fish tacos at Cressy Mustard Market & Cantina.
Sarah Harrison | Cressy Mustard
Price: 💸 - 💸💸
Cuisine: Fish and chips, Deli
Address: 2983 County Rd. 8, Prince Edward, ON
Why You Need To Go: Van Gameren named Cressy Mustard as his "forever" favourite restaurant in the region, that is also a "secret local spot of sorts" too!
"Hands down the best fish and chips in the county!"
Narcity spoke with Cressy Mustard's owner, Sarah Harrison, who shared that they also serve fish tacos and grab-and-go deli items. Harrison shared that it's "not just any old fish and chips" either because they use freshwater fish right from Lake Ontario. Yum!
If you're looking for a beautiful view of Lake Ontario and are searching for a spot to bring the family together for a meal, you may want to add this to your bucket list!