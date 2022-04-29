NewsTravelEat & DrinkThings To DoReal EstateMoneyPeopleSports🔎 Search

flower farms in ontario

This Ontario Lavender Field Is Hosting A Festival With Spiritual Readings & Floral Treats

Pick flowers & eat lavender gelato.

Ottawa Staff Writer
Purple lavender fields at Prince Edward County Lavender Farm.

@juvallyy | Instagram, @bellameduri | Instagram

If you're a fan of all things lavender you won't want to miss this floral festival at an Ontario lavender farm. You can pick your own purple and green bouquet and shop for quality products throughout the season, but there is even more to do on the festival weekends.

Prince Edward County Lavender Farm is hosting its annual festival over two weekends this summer, July 2 to 3, and July 9 to 10. Each day you can celebrate with live music, food vendors, educational displays and lavender treats.

This dreamy lavender farm is an ideal destination to spend a sunny day. It's only two hours from Toronto and three hours from Ottawa so you could meet your intercity bestie for the day or plan a fun girls' weekend in Prince Edward County.

Lavender goodies you can indulge in during the festival include gelato chocolate and soda pop. Enjoy the sweet smell of the blooming fields as you enjoy other food vendors and a variety of activities outside. They have booked a spiritual reader this year for you to connect with the divine.

They specialize in creating a variety of lavender products from soaps and essential oils to lavender eye pillows, herbal tea and chocolate. You can learn the process of distilling lavender oil and watch them make it on site. For an additional cost, you can get a relaxing massage out in the blossoming fields.

The lavender festival appeals to adults and kids alike, with performances, face painting, balloon animals and a bouncy castle. Entry is $10 per person and kids under 12 are free.

Prince Edward County Lavender Festival

Price: $10 per person

When: July 2-3 & July 9-10, 2022

Address: 732 Closson Rd., Hillier, ON

Why You Need To Go: The beautiful purple fields and shop of quality lavender products are reason enough to visit, during the festival, there is additional entertainment plus tasty lavender treats.

Website


