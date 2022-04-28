This Ottawa Night Market Is Returning & Your Taste Buds Can Take A Tour Through Asia
So much street food.🤤
Transport yourself to the countries of Asia this summer at a night market full of authentic flavours. Ottawa Asian Fest is back and bigger than ever after three years.
Ottawa's Sparks Street will be lively and full of trendy Asian street food vendors along with performances, from July 22 to 24. You're sure to feel the spirit and community of the infamous night markets in Asia, with tastes you won't find elsewhere.
Some of the food you can look forward to trying include BBQ squid on a stick, cotton candy animals, cotton candy ice cream burritos, Shaobing flatbread, lamb skewers and Korean corn dogs. While the festival will serve mainly Asian cuisine, there will be a few other locals vendors mixed in.
If you've been to other Asian night markets in Toronto or Southern Ontario, you'll recognize some of the food vendors. There are tons of unique options that you won't typically find on a night out for dinner in Ottawa.
We can look forward to dancing and musical performances, that will likely include K-Pop after its popularity at the 2019 market festival. The festival is also talking to a local brewery in hopes of adding a beer tent to the list of vendor booths.
There will be a few surprises saved for the night market, so you'll have to go immerse yourself in Asian culture to experience it for yourself. It will be open until midnight on July 22 and 23 for a true night market experience, and until 8 p.m. on the 24th.
Ottawa Asian Fest Night Market
Price: Free
When: July 22 - 24, 2022
Address: Sparks St., Ottawa, ON
Why You Need To Go: Taste your way through the flavours of Asia with authentic street food and fun treats as you enjoy performances.