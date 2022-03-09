The Lineup For Ottawa's RBC Bluesfest Was Announced & These Artists Are Coming This Summer
Alanis Morissette, Luke Bryan, Marshmello and more!
RBC Bluesfest in Ottawa just revealed the lineup for this summer's music festival, and some awesome artists will be hitting the stage. If you've been missing live music and can't wait to celebrate and sing along, it's time to get excited.
The Bluesfest concert series runs from July 7 to 17, 2022, at the LeBreton Flats. The presale for this event starts March 9 at 10 a.m. and closes at 11:59 a.m.
If you're a country girl who can't wait to shake it with Luke, an 80s or 90s baby that is craving a TLC throwback or a metalhead that is pumped to see Rage Against the Machine, they'll all be here this summer.
This epic lineup also includes Luke Combs, Alexisonfire, The National, Alanis Morissette, Sarah Mclachlan, Marshmello and Jack Johnson as headliners. Some Canadian favourites like Sum 41 and The Tea Party will also be headed to Ottawa.
Enjoy full days of concert series from amazing bands and artists, with about ten performances each day. The full schedule with set times and stages will come out in the spring. Tickets, including one day passes, will go on sale after the March 9 presale.
RBC Bluesfest 2022
Price: Full festival presale starting at $259
When: July 7 - 17, 2022
Address: LeBreton Flats, Ottawa, ON
Why You Need To Go: Major artists and bands are coming to Ottawa and hitting the stage this July.
