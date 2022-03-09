Editions

Sections

Popular Cities

Get Narcity on the Go

Download on the App StoreGet it on Google Play
ottawa events

The Lineup For Ottawa's RBC Bluesfest Was Announced & These Artists Are Coming This Summer

Alanis Morissette, Luke Bryan, Marshmello and more!

Luke Bryan on stage part of RBC Bluesfest lineup in Ottawa, right: Ottawa girls enjoying Bluesfest.

Luke Bryan on stage part of RBC Bluesfest lineup in Ottawa, right: Ottawa girls enjoying Bluesfest.

@lukebryan | Instagram, Megan Renaud | Narcity

RBC Bluesfest in Ottawa just revealed the lineup for this summer's music festival, and some awesome artists will be hitting the stage. If you've been missing live music and can't wait to celebrate and sing along, it's time to get excited.

The Bluesfest concert series runs from July 7 to 17, 2022, at the LeBreton Flats. The presale for this event starts March 9 at 10 a.m. and closes at 11:59 a.m.

If you're a country girl who can't wait to shake it with Luke, an 80s or 90s baby that is craving a TLC throwback or a metalhead that is pumped to see Rage Against the Machine, they'll all be here this summer.

This epic lineup also includes Luke Combs, Alexisonfire, The National, Alanis Morissette, Sarah Mclachlan, Marshmello and Jack Johnson as headliners. Some Canadian favourites like Sum 41 and The Tea Party will also be headed to Ottawa.

Enjoy full days of concert series from amazing bands and artists, with about ten performances each day. The full schedule with set times and stages will come out in the spring. Tickets, including one day passes, will go on sale after the March 9 presale.

RBC Bluesfest 2022

Price: Full festival presale starting at $259

When: July 7 - 17, 2022

Address: LeBreton Flats, Ottawa, ON

Why You Need To Go: Major artists and bands are coming to Ottawa and hitting the stage this July.

Website

This article’s cover image was used for illustrative purposes only.

From Your Site Articles

Comments 💬

Our comment section is a place to promote self-expression, freedom of speech and positivity. We encourage discussion and debate, but our pages must remain a safe space where everyone feels comfortable and the environment is respectful.

In order to make this possible, we monitor comments to keep spam, hate speech, violence, and vulgarity off our pages. Comments are moderated according to our Community Guidelines.

Please note that Narcity Media does not endorse the opinions expressed in the comment section of an article. Narcity Media has the right to remove comments, ban or suspend any user without notice, or close a story’s comment section at any time.

First and last names will appear with each comment and the use of pseudonyms is prohibited. By commenting, you acknowledge that Narcity Media has the right to use & distribute your content across our properties.

Loading...