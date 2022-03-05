8 St. Paddy's Day Parties In Ottawa That Will Have You Believing In The Luck O' The Irish
Irish I was drinking. 🍺🍀
It's getting to be the time of year to pretend we're all Irish, wear all things green and drink pints of Guinness. A holiday celebrating with live music and drinks is something we all need right now and St. Paddy's is coming up quickly.
After years of virtual events and celebrating from home, we're back and ready to let off some steam. St. Patrick's Day parties are happening around Ottawa and here are some ways you can celebrate this March 17. Slainte!
Darcy McGee's
When: March 17
Address: 44 Sparks St., Ottawa, ON
Why You Need To Go: This Irish pub downtown Ottawa is doing things right with live music all day long. Doors are opening at 11 a.m. and the band Occasional Pudding hits the stage at noon. You bet they have endless pints of beer and will be decked out in green.
Craft Beer Market
When: Stout deals March 1-17 and celebrations on March 17
Address: 975 Bank St., Ottawa, ON
Why You Need To Go: The Ottawa beer market has a St. Paddy's pregame going on from March first to the 17, offering $6.50 stouts. On the day of Saint Patrick, the featured menu will include $5 Jameson shots, $8 Irish mules and $4 O'Tacos. There will be live music and giveaways to celebrate all day, at all of their Canadian locations.
Heart and Crown
When: March 17
Address: 3161 Strandherd Dr. #300 & 353 Preston St. & 67 Clarence St. & 62 William St., Ottawa, ON
Why You Need To Go: This chain of Irish pubs in Ottawa will have festivities at all locations including authentic Irish bands and fiddlers all day. The biggest party is at their Byward Market location where there are sure to be the most shenanigans, plus additional performances by Irish dancers.
BUSL Cider
When: March 12
Address: 75 Quabbin Rd., Mallorytown, ON
Why You Need To Go: If you have a DD or plan an overnight stay, make your way to this craft cidery in Mallorytown for a St. Patrick's party. It's taking place on Saturday, March 12 and will include green drinks, festive meals and live music.
Moose McGuire's Pub and Grill
When: March 17
Address: 3320 McCarthy Rd., Ottawa, ON
Why You Need To Go: This Ottawa South sports club is ready for a full-blown St Patrick's Day event. Live music kicks off the party at 2:30 p.m., with more performances including Irish dancers later in the day. They'll also have meal specials including Guinness stew and Irish cream chocolate cake.
The Royal Oak
When: March 17
Address: Over 10 locations across Ottawa
Why You Need To Go: The pubs have a speciality Irish menu now until March 20, with full celebrations on the 17th. They have pints of green beer on St. Patrick's Day, a classic!
Calabogie Brewing Company
When: March 17
Address: 105 Schneider Rd. Unit 130, Kanata, ON
Why You Need To Go: They're throwing a cask party to celebrate St. Patrick's Day, and it'll be full of lucky charms flavoured beer. They'll also have glittery green ales and a specialty menu of Irish eats.
Beer & Treats at Home
Address: Ottawa region
Why You Need To Go: If you'd prefer to celebrate at home there are a number of festive treats that can put you in the mood to feel Irish. Whiprsnapr Brewing Co has an Irish ale with proceeds going to the cancer society, Perth Cheese has a monthly charcuterie subscription with March's being St. Paddy's themed and Hello Dolly Pastries has green donuts and lucky charms cookies.