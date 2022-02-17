Sections

9 Charming Restaurants In Ottawa That Will Make You Feel Like You’re Dining In The UK

Fish n' chips with a side of whiskey and good times awaits.

Ottawa Staff Writer
Megan Renaud | Narcity, @elmdaletavern | Instagram

If you've been missing travel abroad and want to transport yourself somewhere new, why not adventure through food.

Ottawa has a number of Irish, Scottish and English pubs serving up classic dishes such as fish n' chips, along with beer and whiskey. Not to mention the casual, authentic decor you'll often find in these Ottawa restaurants, complete with music and laughter for an all-around feeling that you've escaped into the UK.

Ashton Brew Pub

Price: 💸💸

Address: 113 Old Mill Rd., Ashton, ON

Why You Need To Go: This craft brewery and restaurant just outside of the city will make you feel like you've popped into a small English town. The building is an old mill and inside the decor perfectly imitates what you'd find in a British pub. They have a spacious covered patio with large armchairs and wooden accents that sits above a flowing river. Of course you'll find fish n' chips on the menu.

Menu

The Glen Scottish Pub and Restaurant

Price: 💸💸

Address: 6081 Hazeldean Rd. Unit 1010, Stittsville, ON

Why You Need To Go: It does not get much more Scottish than this. The authentic feel doesn't stop at the plaid accents and family memorabilia. The menu not only offers fish n' chips but haggis pastries, scotch egg, Yorkshire pudding and sausage rolls. Whether it's hockey or European football, the big games are often played.

Menu

Elmdale Oyster House and Tavern

Price: 💸💸

Address: 1084 Wellington St. W., Ottawa, ON

Why You Need To Go: With a casual pub atmosphere, they are a neighbourhood watering hole serving fine tavern fare. It's a fun spot for friends to be loud and chatty that you commonly find in the UK. On the menu, you'll find oysters, fish n' chips, ginger beer, Hendricks gin and Glenfiddich whiskey.

Menu

Deacon Brodies

Price: 💸

Address: 247 Elgin St., Ottawa, ON

Why You Need To Go: With over 400 types of scotch to choose from, you'll feel as though you're sitting in a Scottish whiskey bar. You can even get a tasting flight to try a few. They often have live music, that against the backdrop of Gaelic font, timber framing and family crests, feels like you're spending the night in Scotland. You can eat haggis, shepherd's pie or bangers and mash.

Menu

Montgomery Scotch Lounge

Price: 💸💸

Address: 1154 Bank St. & 750 Gladstone Ave., Ottawa, ON

Why You Need To Go: This intimate scotch lounge has 77 different types of single malt scotch, giving the ultimate Scottish whiskey bar vibes. The drink menu is even separated by regions of Scotland and the food menu has small plates including sausage rolls and macaroni pie. It is a café by day and turns into this scotch bar by night.

Menu

Darcy McGee's

Price: 💸💸

Address: 655 Terry Fox Dr. & 44 Sparks St. & 675 Kirkwood Ave., Ottawa, ON

Why You Need To Go: This chain of Irish pubs serves up classic meals like fish n' chips, Yorkshire pudding and Guinness steak and of course, you can get a pint along with it. They often have live music playing and the wooden bar and decor have a truly Irish pub look. It's said that the Sparks Street location is haunted, adding to the historic mystic that feels more European than Canadian.

Menu

The Heart and Crown

Price: 💸💸

Address: 3161 Strandherd Dr. #300 & 353 Preston St. & 67 Clarence St. & 62 William St., Ottawa, ON

Why You Need To Go: This Ottawa chain of Irish pubs is a staple in the community, and one of THE places to celebrate St. Patrick's Day. They often have live music or sporting events playing, with Guinness and Kilkenny on tap. Even the late-night menu has fish n' chips on it.

Menu

The Cheshire Cat Pub

Price: 💸💸

Address: 2193 Richardson Side Rd., Carp, ON

Why You Need To Go: This community gathering spot is an old stone building, with an English pub atmosphere carried from the red phone booth outside to the old wooden bar full of bottles and casual decor inside. The food menu includes sausage rolls, Yorkshire pudding and steak and mushroom pie, accompanied by a full beer list.

Menu

The Mill Tavern

Price: 💸💸

Address: 5544 Manotick Main St., Manotick, ON

Why You Need To Go: From the dark wooden floors and armchair-style booths to the menu of classic pub eats, you'll feel as though you wandered into a corner pub somewhere in the UK. They often have live music to keep the good times rolling.

Menu

In Ontario, a vaccine passport is required to access some events, services and businesses, including restaurants and bars.

