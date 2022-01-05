Trending Tags

Popular Cities

Get Narcity on the Go

Download on the App StoreGet it on Google Play
NewsTravelEat & DrinkThings To DoReal EstateMoneyPeopleSports
EN - News

This Ottawa Pub Has The Sassiest Signs & The Latest Throws Serious Shade At The Province

You'll be laughing through the tears.

This Ottawa Pub Has The Sassiest Signs & The Latest Throws Serious Shade At The Province
@thecatincarp | Instagram

As a staple in the Ottawa community of Carp, The Cheshire Cat Pub is serving its fish and chips with a side of comedy and a dash of sass — and they've got the signs to prove it.

The pub has been creating sarcastic sign messages since well before the sign wars of 2021, and they've only gotten more real and relatable since the pandemic hit.

Scrolling through their restaurant signs from the past two years is sure to give you a laugh as you remember moments from the pandemic, like when everyone was watching Tiger King.

The signs hit many points from the past couple of years, from parents home-schooling their kids and working from home, to relationship struggles and cancelled appointments.

They touched on video chat fatigue and the fact that we're all just so tired of Zoom calls.

While they are still mixing in non-COVID-related jokes and messages, the ever-changing and tiring circumstances of the pandemic are making for some great content.

This week, the pub shared a photo of its newest sign, "The hardest part about flattening the curve is the first 661 days," which comes after Ontario's latest announcement of new restrictions.

You can bet that the pub will continue to keep it real and there will be more sign comedy to enjoy. You can find the restaurant on Richardson Side Road in Carp to pick up some comfort food and have a laugh at their latest message.

The Cheshire Cat Pub

Cuisine: British Pub Food

Address: 2193 Richardson Side Rd., Carp, ON

Why You Need To Go: The pub continues to keep it real, saying what many of us are thinking and providing us with a laugh when it's easy to want to cry. They post many of their new sign messages on Instagram and Twitter for when you need some relatable humour.

Website

In Ontario, a vaccine passport is required to access some events, services and businesses, including restaurants and bars.

From Your Site Articles

7 Things To Do In Ottawa This Weekend That Are Better Than Watching The Ball Drop

Sparkly party hats are optional.

Megan Renaud | Narcity, @craftottawa | Instagram

Grab your party hat to ring in 2022! Here are seven things to do in Ottawa this weekend that are perfect if you want to properly celebrate the new year... or not.

It's the first weekend of the new year, and in addition to all of the New Year's Eve events and takeout options in Ottawa, you can enjoy casual eats and outdoor activities around the city as well as at home.

Keep Reading Show less

This Ottawa Restaurant Has A Robot Cat That Will Serve You Sushi & Sing To You

It will bring you your full meal.

@marcduch17 | Instagram, @platesofottawa | Instagram

You'll feel as though you're dining in the future at this sushi restaurant in Ottawa that has a robot cat server.

Sushi Village did a free trial of the cute robot server and decided to keep it on staff because of all the help it can provide, especially when the restaurant is at its busiest.

Keep Reading Show less

This Filipino Restaurant In Ottawa Serves Drool-Worthy Feasts For You & All Your Friends

Forget a fork, it's time to get authentic.

@lolas.kitchen613 | Instagram

Do you have a group of friends that want to indulge in an authentic Filipino feast, that you can eat with your hands?

Make sure you have room because it's time to celebrate with a giant food spread from Lola's Kitchen.

Keep Reading Show less

Ottawa Store Gives $500 Vaccine Bonus To Fully Vaccinated Staff Members

The bonus went out to around 143 staff members.

Bushtukah | Google Maps

How would you like an extra $500 in your pocket just for being fully vaccinated? If you're an employee at one of Bushtukah's two locations in Ottawa, you probably already know how it feels.

The local outdoor gear store is giving employees who are fully vaccinated with two doses of a COVID-19 vaccine a $500 bonus after a particularly successful first half of the year, David Morton, financial controller at Bushtukah, told Narcity.

Keep Reading Show less