This Ottawa Pub Has The Sassiest Signs & The Latest Throws Serious Shade At The Province
You'll be laughing through the tears.
As a staple in the Ottawa community of Carp, The Cheshire Cat Pub is serving its fish and chips with a side of comedy and a dash of sass — and they've got the signs to prove it.
The pub has been creating sarcastic sign messages since well before the sign wars of 2021, and they've only gotten more real and relatable since the pandemic hit.
Scrolling through their restaurant signs from the past two years is sure to give you a laugh as you remember moments from the pandemic, like when everyone was watching Tiger King.
The signs hit many points from the past couple of years, from parents home-schooling their kids and working from home, to relationship struggles and cancelled appointments.
They touched on video chat fatigue and the fact that we're all just so tired of Zoom calls.
While they are still mixing in non-COVID-related jokes and messages, the ever-changing and tiring circumstances of the pandemic are making for some great content.
This week, the pub shared a photo of its newest sign, "The hardest part about flattening the curve is the first 661 days," which comes after Ontario's latest announcement of new restrictions.
You can bet that the pub will continue to keep it real and there will be more sign comedy to enjoy. You can find the restaurant on Richardson Side Road in Carp to pick up some comfort food and have a laugh at their latest message.
The Cheshire Cat Pub
Cuisine: British Pub Food
Address: 2193 Richardson Side Rd., Carp, ON
Why You Need To Go: The pub continues to keep it real, saying what many of us are thinking and providing us with a laugh when it's easy to want to cry. They post many of their new sign messages on Instagram and Twitter for when you need some relatable humour.
In Ontario, a vaccine passport is required to access some events, services and businesses, including restaurants and bars.