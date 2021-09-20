Trending Tags

Popular Cities

Get Narcity on the Go

Download on the App StoreGet it on Google Play
Sign in
NewsTravelEat & DrinkThings To DoReal EstateMoneyPeopleSports
EN - News
canadian federal election 2021

These Fake Election Signs In Ontario Are So Ridiculous We Kind Of Wish They Were Real

"More parks, lower vet bills, less stress," reads one sign. Yes, the candidate is a dog.

These Fake Election Signs In Ontario Are So Ridiculous We Kind Of Wish They Were Real
Courtesy of Fernando the Cat's Campaign Manager, u/atlasblues | Reddit

It's voting day for Canada's federal elections and while we're mostly familiar with who's running for office in our area, there are a few unofficial wild cards in certain ridings.

Parody election signs have been spotted all across the province of Ontario featuring candidates that are totally incapable of being any kind of minister in the caucus because they are either fictional or straight-up not human.

Jackie Vandinther | Narcity

Spotted in the Parkdale-High Park region was a campaign sign for none other than the Sith Lord, Darth Vader. Running for the Galactic Empire, Vader's campaign promises that together "we WILL rule the galaxy."

Who needs to drain the swamp when you can swim right in it? In Scarborough, we have everyone's favourite ogre, Shrek, running for office independently. Too bad for him, the name "Green Party of Canada" was already taken.

Turns out, Pickering-Uxbridge was secretly home to some Transformers villains all along, as Lord Megatron is running for the Decepticons.

Cormac O'Brien | Narcity

Hailing from the DC Comics universe, Superman's nemesis has apparently tossed his hat in the ring to run for PM, too. This Kryptonian promises Canadians that he is "less evil than the other guys."

Man's best friend has been spotted running for office in Waterloo, and his plans are actually pretty solid. Bentley guarantees he will bring constituents more parks, lower vet bills, and less stress. Waterloo's future seems to be in good paws.

Meanwhile in Guelph, Fernando the Cat — or the "King of Forbes" as he's known by locals — is unofficially running for MP in his riding. This "furr-midable" opponent already has a political scandal under his paw, but we've got to give him props for being upfront and transparent about it.

After being accused of having a catnip problem by his opponents, Fernand clapped back at them on his IG: "May I remind them nip is now legal in this country," he wrote. "I did try it in university, but did not inhale."


@deadlylettuce Everything stops when you see the no name sign @cryingwithash @beeboobeeboobeep @prettty_nasty
♬ original sound - Sophie ✨🧚🏻♀️

Some of the fake election signs played into classic Canadian phenomenons like the iconic No Name branding. "Election: sign for lawns," the lawn sign read.

from ontario

Rick Rolling will never be a tiring phenomenon, and as a candidate for PM, Rick Astley sure makes some reassuring points.

Someone in Burlington posted up this 2000s classic movie reference. Do you think if we Vote for Pedro, all of our wildest dreams will come true?


Despite the fact that this election sign looks Photoshopped, The Weeknd running as a fake candidate in Scarborough had to be included. After all, a vote for Abel Tesfaye is a vote to save your tears for another day, and that sounds like something we could get behind.

From Your Site Articles
Stay Informed
Get Toronto's latest and greatest stories every day straight to your inbox.

Joe Biden Has Kept Quiet During Canada's Federal Election & Hasn't Endorsed Anybody

Barack Obama, Hillary Clinton and Bernie Sanders have all spoken out, though!

@joebiden | Instagram

With Election Day in Canada finally upon us, some of the federal party leaders are getting endorsements from across the border.

While several prominent American political leaders have spoken up in the past few days, throwing their support behind certain Canadian candidates, current U.S. president Joe Biden has stayed silent.

Keep Reading Show less

Here's When Election Results Will Start Coming In Across Canada

You may need to be a little patient!

Photopal604 | Dreamstime, @bagelpapa | Instagram

It's Election Day In Canada, and if you're wondering when election results will start to come in, you may be surprised to hear that it could take a few days.

According to Elections Canada, all ballots except for mail-in ballots will be counted on election night, and preliminary results will be posted right away.

Keep Reading Show less

Uber Is Offering Discounted Rides To Help Canadians Cast Their Votes On Election Day

There's still some time before the polls close!

Ritaanisimova | Dreamstime, Ifeelstock | Dreamstime

It's election day in Canada, and Uber is offering a way to help get people to the polls.

The ride-sharing program is giving out a code that'll save you up to $5 on each trip while the poll stations remain open, according to an email sent to Narcity from the company.

Keep Reading Show less

Here's How To Watch Canada's 2021 Federal Election Results Live Wherever You Are

Keep up to date online, via the TV or radio. 🇨🇦

Lisa Belmonte | Narcity, @justinpjtrudeau | Instagram

Tonight is the night, Canada — or at least it might be. Regardless of when the results drop, here's everything you need to know about where to watch Canada's election unfold.

Thanks to the COVID-19 pandemic and an increased number of mail-in ballots, Elections Canada has warned that it may take days for a clear winner to be announced.

Keep Reading Show less