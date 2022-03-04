Ontario Health Minister Christine Elliott Is Resigning & Won't Run Again In June
Controversial MPP Randy Hillier also won't seek re-election.
It looks like Premier Doug Ford will be parting ways with his health minister and deputy premier, Christine Elliott, ahead of the upcoming provincial election.
In a tweet posted on March 4, Elliott shared that she will not be seeking re-election in June.
"After considerable reflection and discussion with my family, it is with deep gratitude for my 16 years in public life that I recently shared with Premier Ford I will not be seeking re-election in the upcoming provincial contest in June," Elliott said in a letter.
I recently shared with Premier Ford I will not be seeking re-election in June. Until then, I will continue what has been the honour of a lifetime to support our gov\u2019t as Minister of Health.\n\nTo the people of Newmarket-Aurora, thank you for giving me the opportunity to serve you.pic.twitter.com/VH5EbCHh2c— Christine Elliott (@Christine Elliott) 1646400567
She will continue to serve as the province's health minister until the spring.
Elliott has been Ontario's health minister for the last four years, where she lead the province through the COVID-19 pandemic, which she noted in her open resignation letter.
"The COVID-19 pandemic has tested us all, but none more so than our incredible frontline health care workers. I want to express my profound admiration of and gratitude for all who provide care to Ontarians each and every day," Elliott said.
Shortly after the news broke, Ford expressed how much he will miss his coworker.
"More than a colleague, Christine Elliott is a close personal friend," Ford said in a statement, mentioning how important Elliott's role has been for his team and his government.
"Christine has been by my side since the start of the pandemic. She remains instrumental in helping steer Ontario through one of the most difficult periods in our province’s history, especially now as we continue to protect our hard-fought progress and ease public health measures. I will continue to rely on her advice and counsel."
Elliott isn't the only cabinet minister who will not be seeking re-election.
Controversial Independent MPP Randy Hillier took to Instagram to share his "end of a chapter" and that a new one is coming on quickly.