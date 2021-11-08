Ontario MPP Randy Hillier Apologizes After Getting '1000 Calls & Emails' For COVID-19 Post
The post in question has already been taken down.
Ontario MPP Randy Hillier has now apologized for a social media post where he used photos and names of people who he claimed to have died after getting their COVID-19 vaccines.
In a statement shared on his social media platforms on November 5, Hillier said he received an "alarming" amount of phone calls and emails regarding "people who suspect they have suffered injury or debilitating illness from COVID vaccines."
The MPP claimed he had published a post using information from recent Ontario news articles, where he pulled their names, images, and ages in an attempt to "bring these concerns to the public forum."
Here is my apology following my social media image from the week of October 19th.\n\n#ONPoli #CDNPolipic.twitter.com/65qVewh4Sz— Randy Hillier (@Randy Hillier) 1636153480
"It subsequently was brought to my attention that my post was causing distress," Hillier wrote in a statement shared on his social media platforms on November 5. The post in question has now been taken down off his social media pages.
"I understand that my post caused greater distress to families already hurt by the loss of a loved one," Hillier continued. "In my quest for the truth, I exercised poor judgement in not first contacting these families for permission to repost publicly available information regarding their family members."
News outlets like CityNews and Global News reported that family members of those who died were upset by Hillier's post and criticized him for using their deaths to make false claims that they had died from COVID-19 vaccines.
Hillier has actively spoken out about the efficacy of COVID-19 vaccines and has openly defied public health measures in Ontario. Ontario's top health officials, like Public Health Ontario, have approved of these vaccines as safe and effective.
Health Canada has a robust website with all the latest information on COVID-19 vaccines and can answer any questions you may have.