This Ottawa Restaurant Has A Hidden Dining Room Where You Can Eat In A Bank Vault
There's no fee to rent the room.💰🍔
A unique private dining experience has opened in Ottawa and you can dine underground in a hidden bank vault. It's time to feel like the treasure you are.
Ridge Rock Brewing Company, in Ottawa's sub-city Carp, is bringing history to life with a new restaurant set up where you'll walk through an authentic vault door into a secret space of concrete brick walls and industrial lighting with the comforts of bar food and beer.
The Vault features a fully functioning door so you'll feel as though you're the prized treasure being hidden away for safekeeping. This restaurant room has space for 15 guests to sit down and eat or 20 guests if you host a cocktail-style gathering. Reservations by phone are required in advance and a week's notice is recommended.
This secret dining room pays tribute to a local piece of history. As stated on the front of the vault door, in July of 1947 a team of bank robbers used a tunnel system in Carp, part of which is still under the brewery's building, to dig into a Scotiabank vault. They emptied out every safety deposit box and were never caught. This was during a post-war era when people did not trust the banks so there was a lot of cash and valuables saved in these safety deposit boxes.
Inside the dining space, there is a rectangular table with comfortable seating, a bar table where you can serve from, additional stools, a speaker system, a TV equipped with Apple TV and a kegerator. The kegerator is a mini-fridge keg setup where you can pour your own draft beer.
You can reserve the vault space during the brewery's regular opening hours, seven days a week. If you're looking for a cool spot to gather friends, you can now create a night that they won't soon forget. There are group packages if you choose, you're also able to order off the regular restaurant menu. There is no additional fee to reserve the space.
Ridge Rock Brewing Company
Courtesy of Ridge Rock Brewing Co
Price: 💸💸
Cuisine: Casual eats & craft beer
Address: 421 Donald B. Munro Dr., Ottawa, ON
Why You Need To Go: Pay tribute to history while enjoying a unique dining experience in Ottawa's new underground vault room.
