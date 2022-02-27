Sections

Popular Cities

Get Narcity on the Go

Download on the App StoreGet it on Google Play
ottawa hidden gems

This Ottawa Restaurant Has A Hidden Dining Room Where You Can Eat In A Bank Vault

There's no fee to rent the room.💰🍔

Ottawa Staff Writer
Vintage bank vault door entrance to unique dining room, left; vault restaurant room in Ridge Rock Brewery with long table and concrete walls
Courtesy of Ridge Rock Brewing Co

A unique private dining experience has opened in Ottawa and you can dine underground in a hidden bank vault. It's time to feel like the treasure you are.

Ridge Rock Brewing Company, in Ottawa's sub-city Carp, is bringing history to life with a new restaurant set up where you'll walk through an authentic vault door into a secret space of concrete brick walls and industrial lighting with the comforts of bar food and beer.

The Vault features a fully functioning door so you'll feel as though you're the prized treasure being hidden away for safekeeping. This restaurant room has space for 15 guests to sit down and eat or 20 guests if you host a cocktail-style gathering. Reservations by phone are required in advance and a week's notice is recommended.

This secret dining room pays tribute to a local piece of history. As stated on the front of the vault door, in July of 1947 a team of bank robbers used a tunnel system in Carp, part of which is still under the brewery's building, to dig into a Scotiabank vault. They emptied out every safety deposit box and were never caught. This was during a post-war era when people did not trust the banks so there was a lot of cash and valuables saved in these safety deposit boxes.

Inside the dining space, there is a rectangular table with comfortable seating, a bar table where you can serve from, additional stools, a speaker system, a TV equipped with Apple TV and a kegerator. The kegerator is a mini-fridge keg setup where you can pour your own draft beer.

You can reserve the vault space during the brewery's regular opening hours, seven days a week. If you're looking for a cool spot to gather friends, you can now create a night that they won't soon forget. There are group packages if you choose, you're also able to order off the regular restaurant menu. There is no additional fee to reserve the space.

Ridge Rock Brewing Company

Bank vault dining room with long table & concrete walls in Ridge Rock Brewing Co Ottawa

Courtesy of Ridge Rock Brewing Co

Price: 💸💸

Cuisine: Casual eats & craft beer

Address: 421 Donald B. Munro Dr., Ottawa, ON

Why You Need To Go: Pay tribute to history while enjoying a unique dining experience in Ottawa's new underground vault room.

Menu

In Ontario, a vaccine passport is required to access some events, services and businesses, including restaurants and bars.

From Your Site Articles
Top 10 Reading Today

Comments 💬

Our comment section is a place to promote self-expression, freedom of speech and positivity. We encourage discussion and debate, but our pages must remain a safe space where everyone feels comfortable and the environment is respectful.

In order to make this possible, we monitor comments to keep spam, hate speech, violence, and vulgarity off our pages. Comments are moderated according to our Community Guidelines.

Please note that Narcity Media does not endorse the opinions expressed in the comment section of an article. Narcity Media has the right to remove comments, ban or suspend any user without notice, or close a story’s comment section at any time.

First and last names will appear with each comment and the use of pseudonyms is prohibited. By commenting, you acknowledge that Narcity Media has the right to use & distribute your content across our properties.

ottawa hidden bars

This Ottawa Bar Is A Retro Arcade Where You Can Play Pinball & Classic Games All Night

You can feast on handmade perogies.

@thisiscarolina | Instagram, @houseoftarg | Instagram

It's time for a retro night out, full of drinks, carbs and old-school arcade games. You can mix up your date nights with a visit to House of Targ.

This Ottawa bar is known for pinball and perogies, offering up a variety of pinball machines and classic arcade games to play and infamous handmade perogies you can eat all night long.

Keep ReadingShow less
ottawa hidden bars

This Restaurant In Ottawa Is A Retro Gin Joint With A Menu Of Epic Snacks Served All Night

They have 33 different types of gin! 🥃

@ottawanewbie | Instagram, @thr33sco.snackbar | Instagram

If you're looking for a restaurant in Ottawa where you can try different types of creative dishes in one sitting and pair it with any flavour of gin cocktail you're feeling, this is the spot for you.

Thr33's Company Snack Bar is a local gin joint with a retro atmosphere and upscale snack options. They even have gin cocktails on tap.

Keep ReadingShow less
ottawa hidden bars

8 Incredible New Ottawa Bars That Opened In 2021 & You'll Want To Try Them All

Find secret rooftops and biergartens. 🍹

@oliviagoreskii | Instagram, @_mirnabotros | Instagram

We're lucky as so many fun new bars in Ottawa opened in 2021 with different drink options and fun themes.

If you're hoping to grab drinks at a new bar in the city, we have you covered. You can sip from giant steins at a Biergarten, admire some art before lounging in a courtyard or enjoy cocktails on a hidden city rooftop.

Keep ReadingShow less

You Can Dine Under The Stars In A Clear Igloo At A Georgia Restaurant This Holiday Season

They are even heated!
kaylaawirth | Instagram jinsolkim1 | Instagram

It's no secret that Atlanta restaurants like to be over the top with their menu items & amenities for their guests, especially around the holidays. One trend that was a hit last season was the opportunity to enjoy bites and booze in an igloo. This cool restaurant in Atlanta will be bringing them back soon for another year of unique dining experiences.

Publico Atlanta is not only known for their Latin cuisine and pineapple drinks, but they are also known for their igloos they break out during the colder, fall/winter months. Since the igloos are geometric domes that are supposed to keep you warm, they are not put out until the weather decides to cool down. 

Keep ReadingShow less