ottawa patios

18 Heated Patios In Ottawa Where You Can Enjoy A Tasty Meal & Drinks Without Freezing

Grab your toque, patio season is back.

Ottawa Staff Writer
@ridgerockbrewco | Instagram, @browns_barrhaven | Instagram

Bundle up friends, patio season is back and it's time to chill — literally, but not. These Ottawa restaurants have open patios with cozy fire pits or warming heaters.

Prepare for a night out to enjoy food and drinks because these heated patios are serving up some fun.

Ridge Rock Brewing Co.

Price: 💸💸

Cuisine: Craft beer & casual eats

Address: 421 Donald B. Munro Dr., Ottawa, ON

Why You Need To Go: In addition to their own craft beer they have a full menu of tasty eats you can now feast on outdoors. They’ve added torches, fire pits and twinkly lights to their patio so you can dine in a beer garden winter wonderland.

Menu

Back To Brooklyn

Price: 💸💸💸

Cuisine: New York-inspired ethnic cuisine

Address: 81 Clarence St., Ottawa, ON

Why You Need To Go: Inspired by popular restaurants in Brooklyn, New York this Byward Market restaurant and lounge has both their front and back patios open with heaters for warmth.

Menu

Parlour

Courtesy of Parlour

Price: 💸💸

Cuisine: Upscale appetizers

Address: 1319 Wellington St. W., Ottawa, ON

Why You Need To Go: You can take advantage of the patio’s aprés-ski vibes in the city at this fire pit lounge. Grab a drink and takeout from inside and get cozy on blanket-covered benches under the glow of twinkly lights.

Menu

The Soca Kitchen

Price: 💸💸

Cuisine: Latino

Address: 224 Beechwood Ave., Ottawa, ON

Why You Need To Go: They have added a tented heated patio area complete with beachy decor like tropical plants so you won’t feel like you’re outside in the winter. Space is quite limited so make sure to reserve a table.

Menu

Bar Lupulus

Price: 💸💸

Cuisine: Upscale gastropub

Address: 1242 Wellington St. W., Ottawa, ON

Why You Need To Go: Indulge in deep-dish pizza and bar snacks on a backyard heated patio surrounded by heaters and umbrellas. You can make a reservation online. They have specialty hot cocktails including Hot Buttered Rum Cider, to keep you extra toasty warm.

Menu

Brew Revolution

Price: 💸💸

Cuisine: Craft beer & apps

Address: 6081 Hazeldean Rd., Stittsville, ON

Why You Need To Go: Brave the cold with friends and have some brews on this heated patio in Ottawa’s west end. They have a fire table and multiple overhead heaters to add warmth.

Menu

Joe's Italian Kitchen

Price: 💸💸

Cuisine: Italian

Address: 1323 Wellington St. W., Ottawa

Why You Need To Go: You can enjoy authentic Italian dishes like their specialty Pinsa on a cozy patio with heaters. They also have plaid blankets for extra warmth.

Menu

Browns SocialHouse

Price: 💸💸

Cuisine: Upscale pub

Address: 1055 Greenbank Rd. #1, Barrhaven, ON

Why You Need To Go: This bright and spacious outdoor patio is covered with a clear roof and booth tables for an indoor feeling dining experience outside.

Menu

The Cheshire Cat Pub

Price: 💸💸

Cuisine: British pub

Address: 2193 Richardson Side Rd., Carp, ON

Why You Need To Go: Enjoy a pint or takeout at a burning fire while sitting in a Muskoka chair. This authentic British pub has added 4 fire pit areas, with plans for a couple more, available for reservations. They have plans for live music outside and boozy drink tastings.

Menu

The Brig Pub

Price: 💸💸

Cuisine: Elevated pub

Address: 23 York St., Ottawa, ON

Why You Need To Go: This upscale pub in the Byward Market is covered with heaters above and fun decor accents including an exposed brick wall and painted murals for a lively ambiance.

Menu

Ritual On Main Cafe

Price: 💸

Cuisine: Coffeehouse and bakery

Address: 1510 Stittsville Main St., Stittsville, ON

Why You Need To Go: This café just opened up last fall and is a bright open space that makes you want to move in. Their front patio is a wrap-around porch and now has heaters for your winter enjoyment.

Menu

Whiprsnapr Brewing Co.

Courtesy of Whiprsnapr Brewing Co.

Price: 💸

Cuisine: Craft beer

Address: 14 Bexley Pl., Nepean, ON

Why You Need To Go: This craft brewery has added two fire tables and two heaters on their "Palletio" (patio made of pallets). It is open Friday through Sunday, first come first served. They do not have their own food but always welcome you to bring local takeout from a nearby restaurant.

Menu

Calabogie Brewing Co.

Price: 💸

Cuisine: Casual eats and craft beer

Address: 12612 Lanark Rd., Calabogie, ON

Why You Need To Go: You can munch on comfort food and sip pints next to a beautiful flowing river, keeping warm by cozy fire pits. This craft brewery is in the Ottawa Valley and has a spacious outdoor patio.

Menu

692 Coffee and Bar

Price: 💸

Cuisine: Café

Address: 5546 Manotick Main St., Manotick, ON

Why You Need To Go: This quaint coffee shop in Manotick has drool-worthy scones and delicious local coffee that you can enjoy on their heated back patio. They've added a roof and partial walls to keep you extra warm.

Menu

Broken Stick Brewing Company

Courtesy of Hammond Hill

Price: 💸💸

Cuisine: Snacks and pizza

Address: 600 Du Golf Rd., Hammond, ON

Why You Need To Go: This is the first golf course brewery in Canada, serving up their own beer and wood fire pizza on an outdoor patio warmed by fire pits and heaters. You'll feel immersed in nature, and you can also experience winter activities on site like snowshoeing and skating. There is a second patio near their cabins, with two fireplaces.

Menu

LOCAL Public Eatery

Courtesy of LOCAL Public Eatery

Price: 💸💸

Cuisine: Casual eats

Address: 825 Exhibition Way Unit 107, Ottawa, ON

Why You Need To Go: This go-to spot for pre- and post-game drinks has a spacious outdoor patio with heaters set up equally between tables so two heaters are warming each seating area. Come enjoy happy hour!

Menu

Clocktower Brew Pub

Courtesy of Clocktower Brew Pub

Price: 💸💸

Cuisine: Craft beer and pub food

Address: 422 MacKay St, Ottawa, ON

Why You Need To Go: While this brew pub's patio does not have heaters, it is open all year long! Bring a blanket or visit on a mild day to enjoy a drink somewhere besides your living room. If you have an extra winter coat, leave it on the outside coat rack for their "take a coat, leave a coat" program for anyone who needs one.

Menu

Aulde Dubliner & Pour House

Courtesy of Heart and Crown

Price: 💸💸

Cuisine: Irish pub food

Address: 62 William St., Ottawa, ON

Why You Need To Go: Part of the Irish pub chain in Ottawa, the Heart and Crown, this restaurant has added a tented heated patio for your winter enjoyment. They plan on adding a heated patio setup to their Barrhaven location as well.

Menu

In Ontario, a vaccine passport is required to access some events, services and businesses, including restaurants and bars.

Before you get going, check our Responsible Travel Guide so you can be informed, be safe, be smart, and most of all, be respectful on your adventure.

*This article has been updated since it was originally published on January 8.

