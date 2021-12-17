8 Incredible New Ottawa Bars That Opened In 2021 & You'll Want To Try Them All
Find secret rooftops and biergartens. 🍹
We're lucky as so many fun new bars in Ottawa opened in 2021 with different drink options and fun themes.
If you're hoping to grab drinks at a new bar in the city, we have you covered. You can sip from giant steins at a Biergarten, admire some art before lounging in a courtyard or enjoy cocktails on a hidden city rooftop.
The Gilmour
Price: 💸
Cuisine: Canadian bar
Address: 313 Bank St., Ottawa, ON
Why You Need To Go: If you love cheesy Canadian stereotypes and a fun, casual atmosphere, this is the bar for you. They have retro Canadian decor on the walls, a jukebox, board games and affordable drinks and pub food.
Apothecary Lounge
Price: 💸💸
Cuisine: Modern Canadian
Address: 54 York St., Ottawa, ON
Why You Need To Go: With a modern vibe in a heritage building, this cocktail lounge uses house-made syrups and real botanicals to cure all the ailments cocktails can heal. It has speakeasy vibes and offers small plates of upscale Canadian cuisine to pair with your drinks.
York On William
Price: 💸💸
Cuisine: Street Food
Address: 54 York St., Ottawa, ON
Why You Need To Go: This upstairs bar will transport you to a tropical oasis with their global street food cuisine, colourful cocktails and decor of plants and twinkly lights. There is a hidden rooftop patio you definitely need to enjoy the view of the city from.
Savanna Lounge
Price: 💸💸💸
Cuisine: Asian Fusion
Address: 145 Besserer St., Ottawa, ON
Why You Need To Go: This is the spot to go if you're hoping for a classy night out, complete with a curated menu and premium cocktails. There is often DJ entertainment on weekend nights for an elegant cub experience.
Braumeister Bierhalle
Price: 💸
Cuisine: Bavarian-inspired
Address: 175 Carruthers Ave., Ottawa, ON
Why You Need To Go: You can transport yourself to a German or Austrian beer garden, at this neighbourhood craft brewery. It's a casual and friendly place to grab a beer stein with friends.
Nan's Parlour
Price: 💸💸
Cuisine: Homestyle Bites
Address: 73 Clarence St., Ottawa, ON
Why You Need To Go: A Christmas-themed bar that will feel like drinking at your grandma's house during the holidays, except grandma hired a bartender and left you to your own devices. Share a charcuterie board and pierogies with your Noggin' On Heaven's Door or Granny's Cane cocktail.
Tavern At The Gallery
Price: 💸💸
Cuisine: Pizza and Light Fair
Address: 380 Sussex Dr., Ottawa, ON
Why You Need To Go: Nestled in a hidden courtyard behind the National Gallery of Canada, this is the third location of the well-known Tavern on the Hill. You can admire artwork in the gallery before relaxing in a hanging chair with an Aperol Spritz.
The Bad Alibi
Price: 💸
Cuisine: Pub Food
Address: 5935 Jeanne D'Arc Blvd. S., Orléans, ON
Why You Need To Go: This casual watering hole is a great place to grab a drink with friends or watch the game. Try their Nashville Chicken or the Friday special of Fish N' Chips, one may just become your favourite in the city.
