Ottawa Has A New Secret Rooftop Bar With Tasty Street Food & This Is Where To Find It
The second tallest patio in Ottawa!🍹
The city of Ottawa has a new rooftop patio where you can sip cocktails while looking down on the historic Byward Market. Get ready to soak up the sunshine from new heights.
While Rooftop Ottawa was not planning to open just yet, they couldn't resist the sunshine and opened on April 12 in a pop-up fashion. They will be serving food and drinks from the restaurant York On William (YOW). You'll get a new view of downtown Ottawa, from the tallest freestanding building in the city.
Rooftop patio seating overlooking the Byward Market.Rooftop Ottawa
Opening days and hours will be weather dependent but on days without rain, they open at 4 p.m. and will start opening for lunch by the end of the month. It's now the second tallest patio in Ottawa, next to the one at Andaz Hotel.
The bright, open atmosphere is a beautiful spot to soak up some sun, snacking on nachos, dumplings or fish tacos. Cocktails from YOW have a flight and travel theme, such as the First Class, made with Aperol and gin, and the Boeing 767 made with lime vodka and ginger.
Cocktails on a new rooftop patio in downtown Ottawa. Rooftop Ottawa
The surrounding railings are clear so even while sitting you can enjoy the view of Ottawa's downtown. The patio seating has a mix of white marble-looking tables with modern chairs and chandelier lamps, and casual tables with outdoor lounge chairs.
There are plans in the works to install a bar outside on the patio as well. Don't miss your chance to be one of the first to check out this new patio in Ottawa. Whether you're looking for a new spot for date night or an evening of drinks with the girls, this is sure to be the new hot spot in the city.
Rooftop Ottawa
Price: 💸💸
Cuisine: Cocktails & street food
When: Weather dependent, open as of April 12, 2022
Address: 54 York St, Ottawa, ON
Why You Need To Go: This brand new rooftop patio in Ottawa serves up craft cocktails with an epic view of the Byward Market.