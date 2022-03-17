This New Ottawa Restaurant Has A Swanky Rooftop Lounge With A New York City Vibe
Feeling like a VIP. 🥃😎
You can transport yourself to the luxury cocktail lounges of Los Angeles and New York City, here in the Ottawa Region. A new Italian restaurant opened in Gatineau, and it's the next place you need to have cocktails with the girls or a fancy date night out.
Spritz restaurant and lounge opened last year and has two outdoor patios that will be opening for the first time this spring. The rooftop lounge overlooks the Agora public square where you'll spot colourful water fountains and can often enjoy live music and shows at a distance.
The restaurant is a sophisticated, modern environment where each area has a different vibe. The restaurant area is bright, surrounded by windows, with a contemporary design. The lounge area will transport you to a high-end club, complete with purple velvet chairs and gold accents.
The large patios will make you feel like you're living that big city life. The main floor patio is covered with heaters, perfect for those cooler spring nights, with seating for 100 guests. The rooftop lounge not only has a lovely city scene, but it also comes off of the lounge for a unique atmosphere to the main floor. You can't beat dinner with a view.
Outside of Spritz restaurant showing two outdoor patio spaces.Courtesy of Spritz
Prepare to get your spritz on, they have a number of different cocktails including Aperol Spritz, Lombardia Spritz, Milan Spritz and Torino Spritz. They also have a specialized wine menu. This is a must-visit if you're a fan of tartar dishes. They offer salmon, beef, tuna and beet tartar among others, and a lengthy menu of seafood and Italian classics.
Feast on pizza, pasta or risotto meals and finish off with tiramisu or dessert pizza. They're known for their signature Italian dinners, especially the Spaghetti Cacio E Pepe which is mixed and flaméed in a giant wheel of parmesan in front of you.
The restaurant and lounge is open now, with plans of opening the main outdoor patio within the next month. The opening of its rooftop lounge patio will open later in the season, weather permitting.
Spritz - Cuisine Italienne Moderne
Price: 💸💸💸
Cuisine: Modern Italian
Address: 25 Allée de Hambourg, Gatineau, QC
Why You Need To Go: You can feel like you're living the high life in the city at this new restaurant and lounge near Ottawa. They have two outdoor patio spaces that will be opening for the first time this spring, including a rooftop lounge with city views.