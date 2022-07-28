Ottawa's New Bar Has A Shawarma Flavoured Cocktail & Serves Upscale Eats Until 2 a.m.
There are so many fun cocktails to try.🍸🌯
A new cocktail bar opened on Ottawa's Sparks Street and it's serving up a new concept. You can sip on super unique specialty cocktails including one that tastes like shawarma.
The atmosphere at Stolen Goods Cocktail Bar is intimate and the food menu is full of small upscale plates that you can enjoy until 2 a.m. If you're looking to try a fun new drink or enjoy oysters and tartar late into the night, you should check out this new spot.
The shawarma-flavoured cocktail is one of the bar's specialties and it won't share the secret ingredients. It is a gimlet-style drink inspired by the local shawarma restaurant Three Brothers.
It offers other house cocktails that look Instagram-worthy as well as tasty. The Kings Ransom is a herbal fruity drink that comes in a pig-shaped glass, Petty Theft takes 72 hours to make and Honeymoon Phase comes with a polaroid pic of you and your friend (just to name a few). If you don't drink alcohol the Grove Street mocktail is the one to try.
The food menu is full of small shareable plates including warm olives, oysters, beef tartar and cheesecake. The full menu is available until closing so you can eat like a queen until 2 a.m. There is also a late-night happy hour with deals on items like oysters and beer.
This cozy elegant setting has 21 seats and they focus on sustainable, local ingredients as much as possible. The owners even grow some of the items in their own urban garden. A reservation is recommended to make sure there is room.
There is also a Spritz Garden patio if you prefer the fresh air. It has a separate summer menu with $10 cocktails and some simple snacks. This outdoor patio is open until 10 p.m. and there are no reservations.
Stolen Goods Cocktail Bar
Price: 💸💸
Cuisine: Cocktails and small plates
Address: 106 Sparks St., Ottawa, ON
Why You Need To Go: You can sip on creative cocktails in an intimate setting including one that tastes like a shawarma meal.