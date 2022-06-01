Canada's 100 Best Restaurants List For 2022 Is Out & A Handful Of Ottawa Spots Made It
Seven local places to check out!
Attention Ottawa foodies, if you're looking for an unbeatable meal in the city your decision can be made easy. Seven restaurants in the Ottawa region were named some of the best in all of Canada, so it sounds like it's time for a dinner date.
Canada's 100 Best Restaurants List for 2022 just dropped and a bunch of places in the capital region clinched a top spot. Out of 32 Ontario restaurants that made the list, you'll find six of those in the city of Ottawa. One restaurant in Chelsea, Quebec also snagged a spot in the top 100, which is just a short drive from downtown Ottawa.
The Ottawa restaurants that are considered some of the best are North and Navy, Riviera, Supply and Demand, Alice, Atelier and Beckta, along with Les Fougères, just across the river. North and Navy has the highest ranking for the nation's capital and can be found at the 40th spot in all of Canada.
These places are considered upscale dining restaurants in the capital region and you'll find a variety of unique experiences at each. Alice, for example, has a vegetable and fermentation-focused menu, which includes an eight-course tasting menu with fermented juice pairings. If you visit Atelier, you can try a 44-course tasting menu, a tasty new concept where you can add on drink pairings.
As the first "100 Best Restaurants" list post-pandemic, a few of the selection rules were changed. Previously, judges voted based on full dining experience including service and decor, whereas this year the focus was simply on great food.
The number one spot in all of Canada went to the restaurant Published On Main in Vancouver, B.C. and the Toronto staple Alo, took second place.
Here's where the rest of Ottawa's restaurants stack up on the list:
- North and Navy (40)
- Riviera (43)
- Supply and Demand (44)
- Alice (50)
- Atelier (56)
- Beckta (57)