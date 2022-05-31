These Toronto Spots Made Canada's 100 Best Restaurants For 2022 & They Look So Drool-Worthy
Get your reservations ready!
Locals already know that Toronto has some of the best restaurants in the country, but now it's official.
Canada's 100 Best Restaurants list for 2022 just dropped, and 22 Toronto restaurants made the prestigious cut.
Due to the pandemic, the annual list has been on pause for the past two years, but now it's back and ready to celebrate Canadian cuisine.
The list showcases "Canada's best places to dine as selected by a team of 100 judges and tastemakers," according to a press release and is systematically listed through a software program.
This year, famous Toronto restaurants like Canoe, where the CN Tower view is almost as good as the food, Mimi Chinese, where you can get four-foot-long noodles, and classic spots like Bar Isabel were featured on the list.
Toronto restaurant Osteria Giulia also managed to snag second place on The 2022 Top 20 Best New Restaurants list, along with a spot on the top 100.
"In a post-pandemic culinary universe, supporting local restaurants and the people who love them has never been more critical to the survival and thriving of one of our most deeply impacted industries," reads the press release. "The list offers a clear path for diners to make informed decisions, and holds up a standard for chefs to strive for."
Here are the 22 Toronto Restaurants featured on Canada's 100 Best Restaurants list:
- Alo
- Edulis
- Canoe
- Sushi Masaki Saito
- Giulia
- Dreyfus
- Shoushin
- Giulietta
- Bernhardts
- Don Alfonso 1890
- Pompette
- Mimi Chinese
- Scaramouche
- Est
- Bar Isabel
- 20 Victoria
- Quetzal
- Enigma
- Alobar
- Alma
- Aburi Hana
- Joso's
So, get those reservations going and start making your way through a list of delicious food.