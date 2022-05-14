14 Toronto Restaurants That Locals Say Deserve A Spot In The City's New Michelin Guide
The guide launches this fall.
Toronto's food scene received some exciting news with the announcement that the Michelin Guide will be arriving in the city this fall 2022.
This will be the very first Michelin Guide in Canada, and while the featured restaurants have not yet been announced, locals have guessed at which places will get some recognition.
In an Instagram Q&A, we asked Narcity readers which Toronto restaurants deserve a spot in the Michelin Guide, and here's what they came up with.
Alo
Price: 💸💸💸
Cuisine: French
Address: 163 Spadina Ave., Toronto, ON
Why You Need To Go: You can find this elegant French restaurant inside an old Victorian building, and it offers a multi-course tasting menu filled with seasonal ingredients.
Don Alfonso 1890
Price: 💸💸💸
Cuisine: Italian
Address: 1 Harbour Square 38th Floor, Toronto, ON
Why You Need To Go: Previously operating as a pop-up, this renowned Italian restaurant is getting a permanent location in the Westin Harbour Castle, and it comes with panoramic views. The eatery was actually named the best Italian restaurant in the world outside of Italy, so it's a good candidate for some Michelin stars.
Pai
Price: 💸💸
Cuisine: Thai
Address: Multiple locations
Why You Need To Go: Owned by Chef Nuit Regular, this Northern Thai restaurant features tons of authentic dishes, including the popular Pad Thai that's worth trying.
Madrina Bar y Tapas
Price: 💸💸
Cuisine: Spanish
Address: 2 Trinity St., Toronto, ON
Why You Need To Go: Situated in the picturesque Distillery District, this restaurant has a 9-course chef's tasting menu as well as a variety of Spanish tapas. Don't forget the sangria!
GEORGE Restaurant
Price: 💸💸💸
Cuisine: Canadian
Address: 111C Queen St. E., Toronto, ON
Why You Need To Go: This fine-dining spot lets you order à la carte or from several tasting menus, including a 10-course dinner. Some dining experiences involve over 20 dishes, so come hungry.
Byblos
Price: 💸💸
Cuisine: Middle Eastern
Address: Multiple locations
Why You Need To Go: Enjoy a range of coastal, Middle Eastern cuisine at this restaurant, which boasts stunning decor that will make you feel like you're in another world.
Auberge du Pommier
Price: 💸💸💸
Cuisine: French
Address: 4150 Yonge St., Toronto, ON
Why You Need To Go: This dreamy venue is like an escape to the French countryside, and you can enjoy elevated fare on a flower-filled patio.
MIMI Chinese
Price: 💸💸💸
Cuisine: Chinese
Address: 265 Davenport Rd., Toronto, ON
Why You Need To Go: Located in Yorkville, this recently-opened venue offers authentic Chinese food in a swanky environment. One of the most unique dishes is the Four Foot Belt Noodle, which is a carb-lover's dream come true.
Canoe
Price: 💸💸💸
Cuisine: Canadian
Address: 66 Wellington St. W. 54th Floor, Toronto, ON
Why You Need To Go: Perched high above the city, this restaurant boasts stunning views and a menu filled with contemporary Canadian cuisine.
Buca
Price: 💸💸💸
Cuisine: Italian
Address: Multiple locations
Why You Need To Go: You can enjoy a locally-sourced menu filled with Italian dishes like pizza, pasta, and more. The chic decor and authentic fare will sweep you away to Rome.
Café Boulud
Price: 💸💸💸
Cuisine: French
Address: 60 Yorkville Ave., Toronto, ON
Why You Need To Go: This spot could very well be featured in the Michelin Guide, seeing as Chef Daniel Boulud was present at the Michelin announcement and even spoke. The restaurant offers French cuisine in a retro setting as well as weekend brunch.
Ristorante Sotto Sotto
Price: 💸💸💸
Cuisine: Italian
Address: 120 Avenue Rd., Toronto, ON
Why You Need To Go: The Yorkville venue offers upscale Italian fare that will take you on a little trip to Europe.
Lee Restaurant
Price: 💸💸💸
Cuisine: Asian & French
Address: 601 King St. W., Toronto, ON
Why You Need To Go: Offering a fusion of French and Asian cuisine, Lee is the spot to go for fresh cocktails and dishes that are bursting with flavour. The Singaporean-style Signature Slaw is a popular one to try.
Harbour 60
Price: 💸💸💸
Cuisine: Steakhouse
Address: 60 Harbour St., Toronto, ON
Why You Need To Go: This swanky steakhouse is located in the historic Harbour Commission Building, and its elegant dishes include a range of steaks, seafood, and salads.