NewsTravelEat & DrinkThings To DoReal EstateMoneyPeopleSports🔎 Search

Sign up for our newsletter and get a curated list of the top trending stories every day.

Editions

Sections

Popular Cities

Get Narcity on the Go

Download on the App StoreGet it on Google Play
toronto restaurants

14 Toronto Restaurants That Locals Say Deserve A Spot In The City's New Michelin Guide

The guide launches this fall.

Toronto Senior Staff Writer
Crab Salad at Harbour 60. Right: Girl sitting in a restaurant.

Crab Salad at Harbour 60. Right: Girl sitting in a restaurant.

@harboursixty | Instagram, @letseatwithanna | Instagram

Toronto's food scene received some exciting news with the announcement that the Michelin Guide will be arriving in the city this fall 2022.

This will be the very first Michelin Guide in Canada, and while the featured restaurants have not yet been announced, locals have guessed at which places will get some recognition.

In an Instagram Q&A, we asked Narcity readers which Toronto restaurants deserve a spot in the Michelin Guide, and here's what they came up with.

Alo

Price: 💸💸💸

Cuisine: French

Address: 163 Spadina Ave., Toronto, ON

Why You Need To Go: You can find this elegant French restaurant inside an old Victorian building, and it offers a multi-course tasting menu filled with seasonal ingredients.

Website

Don Alfonso 1890

Price: 💸💸💸

Cuisine: Italian

Address: 1 Harbour Square 38th Floor, Toronto, ON

Why You Need To Go: Previously operating as a pop-up, this renowned Italian restaurant is getting a permanent location in the Westin Harbour Castle, and it comes with panoramic views. The eatery was actually named the best Italian restaurant in the world outside of Italy, so it's a good candidate for some Michelin stars.

Menu

Pai

Price: 💸💸

Cuisine: Thai

Address: Multiple locations

Why You Need To Go: Owned by Chef Nuit Regular, this Northern Thai restaurant features tons of authentic dishes, including the popular Pad Thai that's worth trying.

Menu

Madrina Bar y Tapas

Price: 💸💸

Cuisine: Spanish

Address: 2 Trinity St., Toronto, ON

Why You Need To Go: Situated in the picturesque Distillery District, this restaurant has a 9-course chef's tasting menu as well as a variety of Spanish tapas. Don't forget the sangria!

Menu

GEORGE Restaurant

Price: 💸💸💸

Cuisine: Canadian

Address: 111C Queen St. E., Toronto, ON

Why You Need To Go: This fine-dining spot lets you order à la carte or from several tasting menus, including a 10-course dinner. Some dining experiences involve over 20 dishes, so come hungry.

Menu

Byblos

Price: 💸💸

Cuisine: Middle Eastern

Address: Multiple locations

Why You Need To Go: Enjoy a range of coastal, Middle Eastern cuisine at this restaurant, which boasts stunning decor that will make you feel like you're in another world.

Menu

Auberge du Pommier

Price: 💸💸💸

Cuisine: French

Address: 4150 Yonge St., Toronto, ON

Why You Need To Go: This dreamy venue is like an escape to the French countryside, and you can enjoy elevated fare on a flower-filled patio.

Menu

MIMI Chinese

Price: 💸💸💸

Cuisine: Chinese

Address: 265 Davenport Rd., Toronto, ON

Why You Need To Go: Located in Yorkville, this recently-opened venue offers authentic Chinese food in a swanky environment. One of the most unique dishes is the Four Foot Belt Noodle, which is a carb-lover's dream come true.

Menu

Canoe

Price: 💸💸💸

Cuisine: Canadian

Address: 66 Wellington St. W. 54th Floor, Toronto, ON

Why You Need To Go: Perched high above the city, this restaurant boasts stunning views and a menu filled with contemporary Canadian cuisine.

Menu

Buca

Price: 💸💸💸

Cuisine: Italian

Address: Multiple locations

Why You Need To Go: You can enjoy a locally-sourced menu filled with Italian dishes like pizza, pasta, and more. The chic decor and authentic fare will sweep you away to Rome.

Menu

Café Boulud  

Price: 💸💸💸

Cuisine: French

Address: 60 Yorkville Ave., Toronto, ON

Why You Need To Go: This spot could very well be featured in the Michelin Guide, seeing as Chef Daniel Boulud was present at the Michelin announcement and even spoke. The restaurant offers French cuisine in a retro setting as well as weekend brunch.

Menu

Ristorante Sotto Sotto

Price: 💸💸💸

Cuisine: Italian

Address: 120 Avenue Rd., Toronto, ON

Why You Need To Go: The Yorkville venue offers upscale Italian fare that will take you on a little trip to Europe.

Menu

Lee Restaurant

Price: 💸💸💸

Cuisine: Asian & French

Address: 601 King St. W., Toronto, ON

Why You Need To Go: Offering a fusion of French and Asian cuisine, Lee is the spot to go for fresh cocktails and dishes that are bursting with flavour. The Singaporean-style Signature Slaw is a popular one to try.

Menu

Harbour 60

Price: 💸💸💸

Cuisine: Steakhouse

Address: 60 Harbour St., Toronto, ON

Why You Need To Go: This swanky steakhouse is located in the historic Harbour Commission Building, and its elegant dishes include a range of steaks, seafood, and salads.

Menu

From Your Site Articles
More from Narcity

Comments 💬

Our comment section is a place to promote self-expression, freedom of speech and positivity. We encourage discussion and debate, but our pages must remain a safe space where everyone feels comfortable and the environment is respectful.

In order to make this possible, we monitor comments to keep spam, hate speech, violence, and vulgarity off our pages. Comments are moderated according to our Community Guidelines.

Please note that Narcity Media does not endorse the opinions expressed in the comment section of an article. Narcity Media has the right to remove comments, ban or suspend any user without notice, or close a story’s comment section at any time.

First and last names will appear with each comment and the use of pseudonyms is prohibited. By commenting, you acknowledge that Narcity Media has the right to use & distribute your content across our properties.

Loading...