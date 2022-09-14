NewsTravelEat & DrinkThings To DoEntertainmentReal EstateMoneyPeopleSports🔎 Search

Sign up for our newsletter and get a curated list of the top trending stories every day.

Editions

Sections

Popular Cities

Search on Narcity
michelin star restaurants toronto

Here's Every Michelin-Starred Restaurant In Toronto For 2022

The first Michelin Guide in Canada just dropped!

Toronto Senior Staff Writer
Food being served on an orange plate. Right: Toronto skyline at dusk.

Food being served on an orange plate. Right: Toronto skyline at dusk.

@alorestaurant | Instagram, Joshua Wanyama | Dreamstime.com

The time has come! Canada's first and only Michelin Guide has just launched in Toronto, and you can now visit Michelin-starred restaurants across the city.

The list was revealed at the Michelin Star Revelation in Toronto on Tuesday evening, with 12 restaurants awarded one star, and one restaurant taking home two stars. No Toronto restaurants qualified for three stars this year.

The guide was first announced back in May and since then Michelin inspectors have been dining at places across the city and rating them based on factors like quality of products and mastery of flavour and cooking techniques.

Seventeen other restaurants received recognition under the Bib Gourmand category, which acknowledges spots that serve quality food for a good price.

"I happen to believe tonight is a very, very important night for the city," Mayor John Tory said at the Michelin Star Revelation.

"It's a big deal because it is going to put Toronto ... on the map, just like TIFF does, and I think that's important for the well-being of the industry that suffered so much during the pandemic. But I think it's also important for the well-being and the growth and the success and the reputation of the city."

"This is going to help us on that path to being the city that I know we are, which I believe is the greatest city in the greatest country in the world," he added.

Here are the Toronto restaurants that have been awarded Michelin stars for 2022.

One Star

Two Stars

Bib Gourmand

From Your Site Articles
More from Narcity

Comments 💬

Our comment section is a place to promote self-expression, freedom of speech and positivity. We encourage discussion and debate, but our pages must remain a safe space where everyone feels comfortable and the environment is respectful.

In order to make this possible, we monitor comments to keep spam, hate speech, violence, and vulgarity off our pages. Comments are moderated according to our Community Guidelines.

Please note that Narcity Media does not endorse the opinions expressed in the comment section of an article. Narcity Media has the right to remove comments, ban or suspend any user without notice, or close a story’s comment section at any time.

First and last names will appear with each comment and the use of pseudonyms is prohibited. By commenting, you acknowledge that Narcity Media has the right to use & distribute your content across our properties.

Loading...