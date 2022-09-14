Here's Every Michelin-Starred Restaurant In Toronto For 2022
The first Michelin Guide in Canada just dropped!
The time has come! Canada's first and only Michelin Guide has just launched in Toronto, and you can now visit Michelin-starred restaurants across the city.
The list was revealed at the Michelin Star Revelation in Toronto on Tuesday evening, with 12 restaurants awarded one star, and one restaurant taking home two stars. No Toronto restaurants qualified for three stars this year.
The guide was first announced back in May and since then Michelin inspectors have been dining at places across the city and rating them based on factors like quality of products and mastery of flavour and cooking techniques.
Seventeen other restaurants received recognition under the Bib Gourmand category, which acknowledges spots that serve quality food for a good price.
"I happen to believe tonight is a very, very important night for the city," Mayor John Tory said at the Michelin Star Revelation.
"It's a big deal because it is going to put Toronto ... on the map, just like TIFF does, and I think that's important for the well-being of the industry that suffered so much during the pandemic. But I think it's also important for the well-being and the growth and the success and the reputation of the city."
"This is going to help us on that path to being the city that I know we are, which I believe is the greatest city in the greatest country in the world," he added.
Here are the Toronto restaurants that have been awarded Michelin stars for 2022.
One Star
- Aburi Hana
- Alo
- Alobar Yorkville
- Don Alfonso 1890
- Edulis
- Enigma Yorkville
- FRILU
- Kaiseki Yu-zen Hashimoto
- Osteria Giulia
- Quetzal
- Shoushin
- Yukashi